Searching for Cars or Colleges: Look Under the Hood

By Dane Copeland
collegexpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuying a new car and the college search aren't that different. Does that surprise you? All you have to do is look under the hood of each to find what you need. Are you saving up for your first car, or do you remember the last time you purchased a car?...

www.collegexpress.com

CBS Sacramento

UC Davis To Resume In-Person Classes On Jan. 31

DAVIS (CBS13) — UC Davis students will be returning to in-person classes as soon as next Monday. Chancellor Gary May said that the college would be sticking to its plan to bring students and staff back to classrooms on Jan. 31. Students had shifted to online learning for the start of winter quarter as COVID-19 cases spiked again, thanks in large part to the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Officials now say that things are moving in the right direction with test positivity rates declining in Davis. Students will still need to get COVID tests under a certain schedule, but the school says fully vaccinated students will have fewer requirements. My update is on its way to your email & it includes what you need to know about returning to campus 1/31/22. Highlights below: – Testing requirements– Vaccine booster info– N95/KN95 mask availability– Hiring students to help record/upload lectureshttps://t.co/XP2F4qMtFG pic.twitter.com/oo5UAOtZXf — Gary S. May (@Chancellor_May) January 25, 2022 Unvaccinated students with an approved exception still need to be tested every four days. Further, anyone who lives on campus that hasn’t gotten their booster will also need to be tested every four days.
DAVIS, CA
hebronhawkeye.com

Cars for college

Feet placed firmly on the wood blocks that had been sloppily tied onto the pedals, nine-year old Dakota Moncrief drove a car for the first time. With yells of encouragement from his grandfather, Dakota soared through his grandparents’s Oklahoman farm in a 1950s Willys Jeep. This was the start of something impactful for generations to come for the Moncriefs.
