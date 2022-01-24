ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood vs. History: The Man Who Would Be King

kclibrary.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe format of this event has been changed to virtual only. Watch online at youtube.com/kclibrary....

kclibrary.org

mediaite.com

Viral Video Wrongfully Accuses Weatherman of Another Guy’s Alleged On-Air Fart — Sets Off Hilarious Debate in Replies

An injustice occurred when a viral video misidentified a weatherman who may or may not have farted live on the air, touching off an explosion of wiseassery in the replies. Our saga begins with a Twitter user named Jordan Doenges who posted a video whose captions asked whether a meteorologist identified as “Jude” farted on camera, and was reposted by sports radio host Matt Jones, who wrote “More weathermen excitement! Did this Louisville weatherman fart on air??”
The Independent

Alicia Witt speaks after parents found dead in dilapidated home: ‘They weren’t penniless, they were stubborn’

Walking Dead actress Alicia Witt has opened up about the mysterious death of her parents, more than one month after they were found dead inside their dilapidated home with no heat in Massachusetts.The actor and singer revealed that her parents, Robert and Diane Witt, refused her help and she was not allowed inside her their home “for well over a decade”.“My parents were not penniless. They were fiercely stubborn, beautifully original souls, and with that, they made choices - choices that I couldn’t talk them out of. I did help them, in all the ways I could - in all...
The Hollywood Reporter

Cheryl Hines Calls Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Invoking Anne Frank in Vaccines Speech “Reprehensible”

Cheryl Hines is weighing in after her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., invoked the Holocaust and Nazi Germany in a recent speech about vaccine mandates. During a Washington, D.C., anti-vax rally on Sunday, Kennedy suggested that the situation is worse today for those in the U.S. who oppose vaccine mandates than it was for Anne Frank, who hid from the Nazis with her family in a secret compartment within an Amsterdam home for two years before dying in a concentration camp in 1945. “Even in Hitler Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne...
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
People

Princess Cristina of Spain Separates from Husband After He Was Pictured with Another Woman

King Felipe of Spain's younger sister Princess Cristina has announced her separation from husband Inaki Urdangarin after 24 years of marriage. "By mutual agreement we have decided to break off our marriage. Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since this is a private decision we ask the utmost respect of all those around us," the couple, who have four children, said in a statement according to The Times.
Indy100

Weatherman appears to fart on live TV and people are shocked

A weatherman in Louisville, Kentucky has been accused of farting live on air after a video of the incident went viral. While reporting on a cold front coming in from the Midwest, WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg paused his broadcast and appeared to create a warm front by farting, before continuing with the weather.
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
The Independent

Woman reveals awkward moment boyfriend mistook her positive pregnancy test for Covid test

This TikTok gives a whole new meaning to the phrase, “I tested positive”.In a hilarious video that now has over 16 million views, TikToker Hannah Alexis Grace shared her boyfriend’s confused reaction to finding out she’s pregnant over text.The TikTok begins with screenshots from the couple’s conversation, with a voiceover saying “Here’s how telling my boyfriend I’m pregnant went.” Hannah tells her partner, Charlie, that she finally knows why she feels ill, and sends him a picture of a positive pregnancy test. His response? “Are you joking me”.He asks his girlfriend if anyone knows she’s positive, to which she responds...
iheart.com

Kanye West Mocks Pete Davidson's Style, Calls Relationship With Kim 'Fake'

Kanye West is not here for Pete Davidson and his relationship with the rapper's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. According to reports, the rapper has shared with his close friends that Kim is "making up story lines for her life" and that he is "sick of it". A source close to the star also says that Kanye has been telling pals that Pete "wears the worse clothes ever" and they look like "items from the mall". An insider revealed to The Sun:
Outsider.com

‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Makes Big Announcement About Movie He Directed

Bull series lead Michael Weatherly unveiled a major step in sharing a film that he directed with his fans. “This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” the Bull actor said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”
stillrealtous.com

John Laurinaitis Told Released WWE Star He Was “Old” And “Fat” Before Firing Him

The last few years have been interesting to say the least as the the mass WWE releases have become a very hot topic in the wrestling world. Even though WWE seems to be releasing Superstars at a rapid pace it’s certainly not uncommon for a talent to get cut once WWE feels they’re no longer a good fit for the company. Apparently that’s exactly what happened with Nick Dinsmore, formerly known as Eugene in WWE.
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Jason Bateman Explains How ‘Little House on Prairie’ Star Michael Landon Inspired Him

“Ozark” star Jason Bateman got his start in the industry very early on, by starring in “Little House on the Prairie” at just 12 years old. He played James Cooper Ingalls, the second adopted son of Charles and Caroline Ingalls. Bateman starred in 21 episodes of the hit series between 1981 and 1982. During that time, he learned from Michael Landon how to balance multiple roles on a film or television set.
The Independent

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates dies

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates has died, according to her representatives.The US actress was described as a “powerful force of nature” with “enough patience to fill 10 ships”.Announcing her death on Instagram Headline talent agency said: “Our mighty @officialkathrynkates has passed away. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Headline Talent Agency (@headlinetalentagency)“She will always be remembered and adored in our hearts as the powerful force of nature she was.“She loved this craft and had enough patience to fill 10 ships.“A true icon. We will miss you”.Kates was also known for roles in series including Matlock and Thunder Alley as well as the Sopranos spin-off film The Many Saints Of Newark. Read More Pets at Home set for profit boost but supply chain costs increaseMan released after arrest as part of investigation into Mark Hall killingMan arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill following police operation
