National News Literacy Week: Democracy

BILLINGS - From vaccine hesitancy to unsubstantiated treatments for COVID-19, misinformation about the virus has placed its own plague on the pandemic. KTVQ’s parent company, E.W. Scripps, is once again teaming up with the News Literacy Project for News Literacy Week.
PHOENIX — We're in the new age of technology where we have access to any information we want with the swipe of a finger, but with that instant access comes misinformation and false statements. Those false rumors and conspiracy theories can create serious and even deadly situations. That is...
CHICAGO — Experts say there’s a misconception that just because young people are proficient at using digital devices, they’re also good at making sense of the information those devices provide. Research indicates a lot of work must be done to make sure young people are taught the skills they need to become responsible information consumers.
As an island group with its own distinct heritage and a location remote from the continental United States, Hawaii holds a singular place in our nation’s identity. But one thing it shares with the mainland is the pressing need to stop the flood of misinformation that can trick us into thinking falsehoods are true.
Butler University students in the college of communication share the lessons they're learning in news literacy and the new opportunity they're receiving, to apply those skills, through the "C-Com Live Truck."
January 24, 2022 – Programs and policies offering school choice opportunities expanded in 19 states in 2021, and parents are exploring these options, with 52% of parents saying they have considered a new or different school in the last year. Millions of teachers, students, and community leaders across the nation are sharing their hopes and needs for the future of K-12 education as the twelfth annual National School Choice Week (Jan. 23-29) kicks off.
According to a 2021 Pew Research survey, roughly a quarter of American adults—including 38 percent of Hispanic adults, 25 percent of Black adults and 20 percent of white adults—say they haven’t read a book in whole or in part in the past year, whether in print or in electronic or audio form. This is even true of 11 percent of adults with a bachelor’s or other advanced degree.
At the beginning of every semester, Leigh Wright, associate professor of journalism at Murray State University, asks her students where they get their news. “From social media” is the most prevalent response. Those three little words line up with data from the Pew Research Center that says, “Today around...
As misinformation rages about fundamental aspects of American life — including false claims about the 2020 presidential election, the severity of COVID-19 and efficacy of the vaccines built to fight it — educators focused on improving news literacy are turning to outside groups to help students parse fact from fantasy. The News Literacy Project, a […]
CHICAGO — Research suggests that humans gravitate toward information that reinforces our worldview. But it's important to recognize that sometimes, that can make us susceptible to misinformation. This week, our company has once again teamed up with News Literacy Foundation to help shine a light on better information consumption...
Julia Wilson, Dean of Hampton University's Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications, weighs in on the best ways to tell misinformation and disinformation from fact-based journalism in the digital age.
Today’s educators and college students play an important role in sharing news and information. But, as Spider-Man’s Uncle Ben said, “With great power comes great responsibility.”. The sharing of misinformation has contributed to a division in our communities and, likely, on your campus. That’s what makes this...
