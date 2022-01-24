ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National News Literacy Week: Democracy

kclibrary.org
 3 days ago

This annual event underscores the vital role of news literacy in a democracy and...

kclibrary.org

ABC 15 News

News Literacy Week: Becoming a smarter, more active news consumer

PHOENIX — We're in the new age of technology where we have access to any information we want with the swipe of a finger, but with that instant access comes misinformation and false statements. Those false rumors and conspiracy theories can create serious and even deadly situations. That is...
San Diego Channel

Research shows news literacy must be strengthened among high schoolers

CHICAGO — Experts say there’s a misconception that just because young people are proficient at using digital devices, they’re also good at making sense of the information those devices provide. Research indicates a lot of work must be done to make sure young people are taught the skills they need to become responsible information consumers.
nowdecatur.com

This week is National School Choice Week

January 24, 2022 – Programs and policies offering school choice opportunities expanded in 19 states in 2021, and parents are exploring these options, with 52% of parents saying they have considered a new or different school in the last year. Millions of teachers, students, and community leaders across the nation are sharing their hopes and needs for the future of K-12 education as the twelfth annual National School Choice Week (Jan. 23-29) kicks off.
Inside Higher Ed

Is Literacy Declining?

According to a 2021 Pew Research survey, roughly a quarter of American adults—including 38 percent of Hispanic adults, 25 percent of Black adults and 20 percent of white adults—say they haven’t read a book in whole or in part in the past year, whether in print or in electronic or audio form. This is even true of 11 percent of adults with a bachelor’s or other advanced degree.
The 74

New Tools, Partnerships Emerge to Help Teachers Battle Misinformation

As misinformation rages about fundamental aspects of American life — including false claims about the 2020 presidential election, the severity of COVID-19 and efficacy of the vaccines built to fight it — educators focused on improving news literacy are turning to outside groups to help students parse fact from fantasy.  The News Literacy Project, a […]
University of Cincinnati News Record

Commitment to be news literate and support National News Literacy Week

Today’s educators and college students play an important role in sharing news and information. But, as Spider-Man’s Uncle Ben said, “With great power comes great responsibility.”. The sharing of misinformation has contributed to a division in our communities and, likely, on your campus. That’s what makes this...
