National News Literacy Week: Democracy

January 24, 2022 – Programs and policies offering school choice opportunities expanded in 19 states in 2021, and parents are exploring these options, with 52% of parents saying they have considered a new or different school in the last year. Millions of teachers, students, and community leaders across the nation are sharing their hopes and needs for the future of K-12 education as the twelfth annual National School Choice Week (Jan. 23-29) kicks off.

