Financial Reports

Philips delivers Q4 sales of EUR 4.9 billion and income from continuing operations of EUR 139 million; Adjusted EBITA margin amounts to 13.1%, operating cash flow is EUR 720 million; good demand drive

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Group sales amounted to EUR 4.9 billion, with a 10% comparable sales decline. Comparable order intake increased 4%, driven by double-digit growth in the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses. Income from continuing...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

RoodMicrotec reports preliminary total income of EUR 14.5 million for 2021

Preliminary total income for 2021 of EUR 14.5 million exceeds the outlook. Highest total income since 2011 showing an excellent recovery over last year. Persistently improved cash position. Deventer, January 27, 2022 – RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) Misses Q4 EPS by 6c

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) reported Q4 EPS of $1.37, $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $165.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. Guidance for 2022:. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) Reports Q3 Revenue of EUR247M

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE: SSU) reported Q3 revenue of EUR247 million versus EUR224 million last year. GUIDANCE:. SIGNA Sports United N.V. sees FY2022 revenue of EUR1.4-1.55 billion. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs (GS) Misses Q4 EPS by 95c, Revenue Beats

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) reported Q4 EPS of $10.81, $0.95 worse than the analyst estimate of $11.76. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.64 billion versus the consensus estimate of $12.08 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

AT&T profit beats estimates on strong streaming growth

(Reuters) -AT&T Inc beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday amid solid growth in its streaming platform HBO Max and a rise in wireless customers, sending shares higher in premarket trading. Revenue at WarnerMedia, which houses premium TV channel HBO and streaming service HBO Max, rose 15.4%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world's dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron's rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Comcast (CMCSA) Tops Q4 EPS by 4c; Raises Buyback/Dividend

Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) reported Q4 EPS of $0.77, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.73. Revenue for the quarter ...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Corning (GLW) Tops Q4 EPS by 2c

Corning (NYSE: GLW) reported Q4 EPS of $0.54, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.52. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.7 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Dow expects strong first-quarter sales on higher prices

(Reuters) -Dow Inc on Thursday forecast better-than-expected sales for the current quarter after fourth-quarter results beat estimates, helped by higher prices for its products as supplies remained tight amid strong demand. Shares of the company, which makes chemicals used in a range of products including food packaging, mattresses, textiles and...
MIDLAND, MI

