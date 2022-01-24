Basilea reports updated interim results for iCCA patients with FGFR2 mutations and amplifications from phase 2 study FIDES-01 at ASCO GI Cancers Symposium

Multiple myeloma (MM), a cancer caused by malignant plasma cells, is associated with morbidity and mortality. It is a disease of older adults with the majority of patients not receiving an autologous stem cell transplant [1]. Health care utilization is known to be high among patients with MM, leading to a significant treatment burden [2]. Undetected symptoms by health care teams and missed opportunities for the subsequent management of those symptoms may represent one cause of increased health care utilization in oncology [3, 4]. Symptom monitoring using patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) is a strategy for detecting symptoms and conveying them to health care teams. Databases within Ontario, Canada represent a unique opportunity to evaluate the association of PROMs with health care utilization due to the implementation of a standardized population-wide PROM (the Edmonton Symptoms Assessment System [ESAS]) since 2007. The ESAS is a validated measure that assesses nine symptoms: pain, tiredness, drowsiness, nausea, lack of appetite, shortness of breath, anxiety, depression, and impaired well-being [5]. Patients score these symptoms on a scale from 0 (no symptom) to 10 (worse symptoms possible). ESAS assessments are voluntarily completed by oncology patients during outpatient clinic appointments. Although ESAS scores are routinely collected, changes in clinical management based upon these symptom scores occur infrequently [6] highlighting the need to better understand the association of these symptoms with patient-centered outcomes. The objective of our study was to evaluate the association between a patient-reported measure of symptom burden (ESAS score) and the subsequent 14-day risk of emergency department visits and/or unplanned hospitalization (ED/hosp) among transplant-ineligible newly-diagnosed (NDMM) patients in the first year following diagnosis.

