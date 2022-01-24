ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Basilea reports updated interim results for iCCA patients with FGFR2 mutations and amplifications from phase 2 study FIDES-01 at ASCO GI Cancers Symposium

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with cancer and infectious diseases, announced today that updated interim results from cohort 2 of the phase...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Panbela begins phase 2 study of SBP-101 combo to treat pancreatic cancer

Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA +8.1%) began a global phase 2 trial, dubbed ASPIRE, evaluating SBP-101 in combination with chemotherapy drugs, gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel, in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company has started screening for eligible patients and enrollment is expected to be completed in one year. Panbela plans to...
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

MediWound reports positive results from Phase 2 trial of EscharEx for debridement of chronic wounds

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) announces positive topline results from its U.S. Phase 2 clinical study of EscharEx for the debridement of venous leg ulcers (VLUs). The study randomized 120 patients, of which 119 patients were treated by either EscharEx (n=46), a gel vehicle (n=43), or a non-surgical standard-of-care consisting of either enzymatic or autolytic debridement (n=30).
HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Innovent, Lilly report final results of Phase ib study of Tyvyt + bevacizumab biosimilar in liver cancer

Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) jointly announced the final clinical outcome and biomarker analysis of the Phase Ib study of sintilimab (Tyvyt) plus bevacizumab biosimilar injection for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma at the 2022 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium. A total of 50 patients were enrolled in final analysis, with...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Lung Cancer#Breast Cancer#Pancreatic Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Asco Gi Cancers Symposium#Streetinsider Premium#Bsln#Dcr#Fgfr
The Press

Mirati Therapeutics Presents Positive Clinical Data with Investigational Adagrasib in Patients with KRASG12C-Mutated Gastrointestinal Cancers

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, today announced positive results from a Phase 2 cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 study evaluating adagrasib at the 600mg BID dose in patients with pretreated pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and other gastrointestinal (GI) tumors harboring a KRASG12C mutation, including cancers of the biliary tract, appendix, small bowel, gastro-esophageal junction, and esophagus. Results showed that adagrasib demonstrated significant clinical activity and broad disease control. The findings (Abstract # 519) will be presented today at 10:00 a.m. ET during a rapid abstract session at the 2022 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancers Symposium.
CANCER
healio.com

Adagrasib active, safe among patients with KRAS G12C-mutated pancreatic, GI tumors

Adagrasib induced promising clinical activity as monotherapy among pretreated patients with unresectable or metastatic pancreatic cancer and other gastrointestinal tumors that harbor a KRAS G12C mutation, according to study results. The agent also had a manageable safety profile, research presented at ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium showed. “Adagrasib is a KRAS...
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Amgen's LUMAKRAS approved in Japan for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer patients with KRAS G12C mutations

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced that LUMAKRAS (sotorasib) has been approved by the Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for the treatment of KRAS G12C-mutated positive, unresectable, advanced and/or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that has progressed after systemic anticancer therapy. The approval is based on positive results from...
CANCER
The Press

LUMAKRAS® (SOTORASIB) RECEIVES APPROVAL IN JAPAN FOR PATIENTS WITH KRAS G12C-MUTATED ADVANCED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced that LUMAKRAS® (sotorasib) has been approved in Japan for the treatment of KRAS G12C-mutated positive, unresectable, advanced and/or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that has progressed after systemic anticancer therapy. "Today's approval of LUMAKRAS as...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Seeking Alpha

Leap Therapeutics updates Phase 2 data for DKN-01 combo in GIT cancer

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) is trading ~8.8% higher in the pre-market after the company announced updated data from the DisTinGuish study where it evaluates its anti-Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) antibody, DKN-01 with tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody from BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE). The Phase 2 trial is designed to evaluate the therapeutic combination with or without...
CANCER
ajmc.com

TOPAZ-1: Phase 3 Study Finds Durvalumab in Biliary Tract Cancer Significantly Improves OS, PFS Compared With Chemo Alone

There has not been a change in the standard of care in this type of cancer in a decade, according to an expert from ASCO. Pairing durvalumab (Imfinzi) with the chemotherapy combination gemcitabine and cisplatin improved overall survival (OS) by 20% in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer, compared with the current standard of giving the chemotherapy combination alone, according to phase 3 trial results released today.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Press

A2 Bio to Present at ASCO-GI 2022 on Use of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) to Identify GI Cancer Patients for Future Tmod™ CAR T Therapy

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A2 Biotherapeutics, Inc. ("A2 Bio") is a biotechnology company focused on the development of a first-in-class, logic-gated Tmod™ CAR T cell therapy platform to tackle the fundamental challenge in solid tumor treatment—the ability of cancer medicines to distinguish between tumor and normal cells. The Tmod system exploits irreversible genetic changes in cancer cells called loss of heterozygosity (LOH). A2 Bio will be presenting on Saturday, January 22nd at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancers Symposium taking place virtually and in-person on January 20–22, 2022, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA.
CANCER
Nature.com

Patient-reported outcome measures are associated with health care utilization in patients with transplant ineligible multiple myeloma: a population-based study

Multiple myeloma (MM), a cancer caused by malignant plasma cells, is associated with morbidity and mortality. It is a disease of older adults with the majority of patients not receiving an autologous stem cell transplant [1]. Health care utilization is known to be high among patients with MM, leading to a significant treatment burden [2]. Undetected symptoms by health care teams and missed opportunities for the subsequent management of those symptoms may represent one cause of increased health care utilization in oncology [3, 4]. Symptom monitoring using patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) is a strategy for detecting symptoms and conveying them to health care teams. Databases within Ontario, Canada represent a unique opportunity to evaluate the association of PROMs with health care utilization due to the implementation of a standardized population-wide PROM (the Edmonton Symptoms Assessment System [ESAS]) since 2007. The ESAS is a validated measure that assesses nine symptoms: pain, tiredness, drowsiness, nausea, lack of appetite, shortness of breath, anxiety, depression, and impaired well-being [5]. Patients score these symptoms on a scale from 0 (no symptom) to 10 (worse symptoms possible). ESAS assessments are voluntarily completed by oncology patients during outpatient clinic appointments. Although ESAS scores are routinely collected, changes in clinical management based upon these symptom scores occur infrequently [6] highlighting the need to better understand the association of these symptoms with patient-centered outcomes. The objective of our study was to evaluate the association between a patient-reported measure of symptom burden (ESAS score) and the subsequent 14-day risk of emergency department visits and/or unplanned hospitalization (ED/hosp) among transplant-ineligible newly-diagnosed (NDMM) patients in the first year following diagnosis.
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Reports Results from the INTRIGUE Phase 3 Clinical Study

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer, announced the presentation of results from the INTRIGUE Phase 3 study of QINLOCK (ripretinib) in patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) previously treated with imatinib at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Plenary Series Session. The presentation, which follows the announcement in November 2021 of the top-line results, is titled “INTRIGUE: A phase III, randomized, open-label study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ripretinib vs sunitinib in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor previously treated with imatinib” and is available on the Company’s website at www.deciphera.com/presentations-publications.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Vaccinex (VCNX) Reports Two Complete Responses in First Three Patients Enrolled in the Phase 1b/2 KEYNOTE-B84 Study of Pepinemab in Combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Recurrent

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX, Vaccinex, the Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D), today reported positive interim response data in the Phase Ib segment of the KEYNOTE-B84 study of Vaccinex’s pepinemab in combination with Merck’s (known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada) anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) Announces Publication of Positive Results from Phase 1/2 Study of Intraperitoneal Chemo-Immunotherapy in Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: American AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, today announced the publication of positive data from a Phase 1/2 study of intraperitoneal chemo-immunotherapy in advanced recurrent ovarian cancer. The manuscript titled, “Phase I trial combining chemokine-targeting with loco-regional chemo-immunotherapy for recurrent, platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer shows induction of CXCR3 ligands and markers of type 1 immunity1” was published in the American Association for Cancer Research publication, Clinical Cancer Research.
CANCER
MedPage Today

Adagrasib Promising in KRAS-Mutant GI Cancers

SAN FRANCISCO -- The KRAS inhibitor adagrasib showed encouraging activity in patients with previously treated unresectable or metastatic pancreatic cancer and other gastrointestinal (GI) cancers with KRAS G12C mutations, according to a preliminary analysis of the phase I/II KRYSTAL-1 study. With a median follow-up of 6.3 months, the objective response...
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Pieris Pharmaceuticals begins dosing in phase 2 gastric cancer study

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) said the first patient was dosed in a phase 2 study of cinrebafusp alfa (PRS-343) to treat HER2-expressing gastric cancer. The trial is evaluating cinrebafusp alfa in combination with ramucirumab and paclitaxel in patients with HER2-high gastric cancer and in combination with tucatinib in patients with HER2-low gastric cancer.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy