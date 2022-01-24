ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Idorsia appoints Guy Braunstein to Chief Medical Officer and Alberto Gimona to Head of Global Clinical Development

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Idorsia appoints Guy Braunstein to Chief Medical Officer and Alberto Gimona to Head of Global Clinical Development. Guy Braunstein, currently Head of Global Clinical Development, to assume newly created role of Chief Medical Officer and remain...

healthcaredive.com

Uber Health appoints Cantor as first chief medical officer

Uber Health appointed its first chief medical officer in a bid to focus on addressing populations' clinical needs at scale, the ride-hailing company said. The new CMO, Michael Cantor, is a geriatrician with more than two decades of experience in the healthcare industry, including designing care programs for older adults and vulnerable populations.
HEALTH SERVICES
MyChesCo

GenomiCare Biotechnology Appoints Dr. Shusen Liu as Chief Medical Officer

HAVERFORD, PA — GenomiCare Biotechnology announced the recent appointment of Shusen Liu, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Liu brings deep experience building and leading RWD teams and the application of RWD in both drug development and post-marketing evaluation of drugs at global pharmaceutical companies, including MSD, Sanofi, and, most recently, BMS. As a recognized industry expert, with an insightful global view, Dr. Liu is responsible for leading the growth of GenomiCare’s partnership, in China and globally, with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to bring innovative new drugs faster to cancer patients around the world.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seekingalpha.com

BrainChip appoints chief marketing officer

BrainChip (OTCQX:BRCHF) appointed Jerome Nadel as chief marketing officer. Nadel will drive corporate and product marketing to support the full commercialization of the company's Akida neuromorphic computing platforms. Nadel joins BrainChip from Rambus, where during his eight years, he served as Senior Vice President, CMO, and General Manager of its...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Merus appoints chief commercial officer; regains global rights to MCLA-145 from Incyte

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) announced the appointment of Shannon Campbell as executive vice president and chief commercial officer, and regains global rights to MCLA-145 from Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY). Campbell will join Merus in February from Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Pharmaceuticals, where she led Novartis' U.S. Oncology Solid Tumor Franchise. In addition, Merus said that Incyte...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Drugs#Medical Ethics#Medical Terminology#Pharmaceuticals#Streetinsider Premium#Therapeutic Area Units#Idorsia Ltd#Idia#Actelion#Cmo#Iec
martechseries.com

AudioCodes Appoints Chief Strategy Officer

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and services to increase productivity in the digital workplace, today announced the appointment of Mr. Dmitry Netis as Chief Strategy Officer effective immediately. Mr. Netis will report to Mr. Shabtai Adlersberg, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Netis joins AudioCodes having worked 25 years in the technology sector and after 15 years on Wall Street covering infrastructure and application companies in Unified Communications, Collaboration, Customer Experience markets, among other sectors. Most recently Mr. Netis worked as a managing director and an investment banker with Q Advisors, LLC, and as senior equity research analyst at Stephens, Inc. and William Blair & Company.
BUSINESS
washingtonexec.com

IDEMIA Appoints Beth Unger as Chief People Officer

Beth Unger has joined IDEMIA as chief people officer in North America. Unger has over 30 years of experience in human resources, including 12 years in the technology industry. She most recently was executive director of HR for ManTech International and spent five years as a human capital consultant with Booz Allen Hamilton and then PwC.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

FullStory Appoints Edelita Tichepco as Chief Financial Officer

Senior finance executive brings decades of experience in guiding growth to leadership team. FullStory, the market and technology leader in Digital Experience Intelligence (DXI), announced the appointment of Edelita Tichepco as the company’s first Chief Financial Officer. Tichepco brings more than 20 years of financial and technology industry experience to the FullStory senior leadership team and most recently served as Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations at Anaplan, Inc., where she was instrumental in guiding the company’s initial public offering. In her new role, Tichepco will oversee all aspects of the company’s financial operations, with a strategic focus on global expansion.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

AgileThought, a Global Provider of Digital Transformation Services, Appoints New Chief Operating Officer and Chief Delivery Officer and Chief Technology Officer

AgileThought, Inc. (“AgileThought”), a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next-generation technologies, announced that it has made two key leadership appointments that will help position the business for continued sustained growth. Kevin Johnston, who brings over 30 years of experience in technology and business development, was named Chief Operating Officer and Alejandro Manzocchi, a veteran IT and software development executive, was named Chief Delivery Officer and Chief Technology Officer.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

CoinPayments Appoints Kalin Kalinov as Chief Marketing Officer to Lead Global Marketing Operations

CoinPayments, the world’s largest cryptocurrency payments processor, is excited to announce Kalin Kalinov as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer. The appointment comes as CoinPayments continues to experience significant growth and demand increases for alternative payment solutions. In 2021 the company saw global transactions totaling over $7 billion, increasing more than 100% from the previous year.
BUSINESS
The Press

Ionis strengthens leadership team with appointments of Joseph Baroldi as chief business officer and Eric Bastings, M.D., as vice president, development strategy

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced two appointments that strengthen its leadership team and further position it to become a leading, fully integrated biotechnology company. Joseph T. Baroldi will assume the role of executive vice president and chief business officer, effective Jan. 31, 2022. He will serve as a member of Ionis' executive leadership team and report to Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., Ionis' chief executive officer. In his role, Mr. Baroldi will provide strategic guidance for and lead Ionis' business development and alliance management activities. The company also appointed Eric P. Bastings, M.D., as vice president, development strategy. Dr. Bastings will draw on his extensive experience, including as the former deputy director of the Office of Neuroscience at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to provide senior clinical and regulatory leadership in support of Ionis' goal to bring transformational medicines to the market. He will report to Richard S. Geary, Ph.D., Ionis' executive vice president and chief development officer.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
rubbernews.com

Avon Protection appoints Cashin as chief financial officer

MELKSHAM, U.K.—Avon Protection plc has named Rich Cashin as its upcoming chief financial officer, succeeding Nick Keveth who is retiring from the position at the end of March. Cashin will join the group on March 7 to spend a period of handover, before being appointed to the board as...
AVON, OH
information-age.com

Trulioo appoints Michael Ramsbacker as chief product officer

Identity verification provider Trulioo has announced the appointment of Michael Ramsbacker as its first chief product officer. New chief product officer Ramsbacker brings over 20 years’ experience in the strategic execution of product strategies to Trulioo, and will oversee the launch of new digital identity verification solutions via the organisation’s GlobalGateway network.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

OpenWeb Appoints Peyton Marcus as Chief Operating Officer

Media industry veteran joins team fighting toxicity online to help scale operations. OpenWeb, the premium audience relationship platform, today announced that Peyton Marcus has joined the company as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) to help the company navigate what it expects to be a phase of hyper-growth. Marketing Technology...
BUSINESS
NJBIZ

Commvault appoints chief legal officer

Danielle Sheer has been named to lead global legal and compliance teams, along with governance, commercial, intellectual property and privacy programs for Commvault. Sheer was appointment as chief legal officer was announced by the Tinton Falls-based firm on Jan. 13. Intelligent data services company Commvault operates across on-premises, cloud and...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
martechseries.com

Acronis Appoints Michael Callahan as Chief Marketing Officer

With over 20 years of security marketing experience, Callahan will focus on extending Acronis’ industry leadership in cyber protection. Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, announced the appointment of Michael Callahan as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Callahan joins the team with extensive sales and marketing experience, serving in senior leadership roles at companies such as McAfee, HP, and Juniper, and most recently as the Senior Vice President of Global Marketing for Cofense.
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

StoreDot appoints David Lee as chief science officer

StoreDot has appointed David Lee as chief science officer, effective immediately. Lee will report directly to CEO, Doron Myersdorf and will also head up StoreDot’s new US-based R&D centre and innovation hub. He joins StoreDot from the Evergrande NEV Global Battery Research Institute, where he was head of the...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Natuzzi appoints chief accounting officer

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) said that as previously announced its CFO Vittorio Notarpietro resigned, effective Jan. 10, and pending the search for a new CFO it has appointed Giuseppe Cacciapaglia, the company's global financial statement and tax director, as chief accounting officer, effective immediately. Cacciapaglia joined the Group in 1996 and has...
BUSINESS

