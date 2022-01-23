Both Varsity and MS Pom Teams Qualify for States

Last night the 7th grade boys basketball team traveled to Birch Run to take on the Panthers. Freeland and Birch Run were tied after 1 quarter of basketball with the score being 7-7. Right before halftime Birch Run was able to extend the lead hitting some key shots with the half time score being 23-16 Birch Run. Freeland outscored Birch Run in the 3rd quarter 12-7 to make it a one point game heading into the 4th quarter. The end score was 42-37 with Birch Run on top. Birch run was able to hit some key shots down the stretch to take the win. Garrett Kain had 8 points and 6 rebounds, Coven Vasold had 8 points and 8 rebounds while Ryan Harden added 5 points and Connor Block had 4 points.

BIRCH RUN, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO