Both Varsity and MS Pom Teams Qualify for States

Bastrop’s varsity boys’ basketball team picked up its third win in four games with an 82-70 victory over Elgin High School on the night of Tuesday, Jan. 18.Senior guard Dwayne Jackson starred for the Bears, racking up a team-high 24 points including 13 in the first quarter. JoJo Overton was second in first-half scoring behind Jackson’s 16, collecting 11 of his own while adding an emphatic second-quarter dunk in transition.After falling behind by as many as 26 early in the fourth quarter, Elgin composed separate 8-0 and 7-0 runs to cut into the Bears’ lead.Jackson would get a rally-quieting offensive ...
