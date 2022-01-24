ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Local Hospitals Balance Surgeries, Staffing and COVID

Intelligencer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHEELING — WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital has been forced to reschedule some of its elective surgeries due to issues with staffing. “Some elective surgeries are being rescheduled as we experience the same staffing issues faced by hospitals nationwide. However, emergency surgeries continued uninterrupted,” said Kareen Simon, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital vice...

Wyoming News

Survivors of Severe COVID Face Higher Odds for Another Hospitalization Soon After

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People hospitalized for COVID-19 are not necessarily out of the woods once they're discharged: Many land in the hospital again in the months afterward, a large U.K. study finds. The researchers found that in the 10 months after leaving the hospital, COVID-19 patients were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized or die, compared to the general population. And even compared with people hospitalized for flu, COVID patients fared worse in certain respects. ...
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Declining In Pennsylvania But Health Officials Urge Caution

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania are declining, but health officials are warning it’s too early to let down our guard. The state averaged 15,294 new cases a day from Jan. 17-23, down about 10,000 from last week. The number of people hospitalized also dropped by 12.8%. “Although we are seeing a slight decrease in the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases, it is much too early to let down our guard,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said in a news release. “What we have seen during previous surges is that hospitalizations remain high for a couple of weeks after case counts start to decline. That means that our frontline healthcare workers need our continued support and a commitment to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status and get tested when appropriate,” Klinepeter said. The Allegheny County Health Department reported 11,821 infections from Jan. 16-22, and 72 people also died during that time. A little over 75% of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated.
Missouri Independent

Crush of COVID cases force Missouri hospitals to scramble for staffing

University of Missouri Health Care will require nurses who don’t usually care directly for patients to take four 12-hour hospital shifts during the next two weeks as it struggles under a record COVID-19 caseload. Notice went out Jan. 14 for “licensed nurses and other licensed health care professionals at the School of Medicine currently working […] The post Crush of COVID cases force Missouri hospitals to scramble for staffing appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ksut.org

Colorado’s COVID numbers are spectacularly high as the hospital staffing shortage arrives

This story was originally published by CPR News. Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases and transmission remain near record-high levels. On its dashboard Monday, Colorado’s health department reported 1,655 patients are hospitalized with confirmed cases. That's still within 200 of the all-time peak, but the number has hovered around that point for several days.
Intelligencer

WVU Medicine Again Delays COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Employees

WHEELING — WVU Medicine plans to once again extend its deadline for employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face losing their jobs. “The deadline has been extended, but the official date has not yet been announced,” said Angela Jones-Knopf, corporate director of Media Relations and Public Affairs for WVU Medicine–West Virginia University Health System, on Thursday.
cbslocal.com

Nurses Rally For Better Staffing At Hospitals Amid Omicron Surge Of COVID-19 Cases

CHICAGO (CBS) — Nurses in Chicago and across the country are taking action on Thursday to call more attention to the staffing crisis at many hospitals. Members of National Nurses United (NNU) are demanding hospitals take steps to increase staffing, accusing their employers of cutting corners since before the pandemic, driving nurses away from the profession because they have been overworked and forced to work in unsafe conditions.
