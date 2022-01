Jean-Jacques Savin who crossed the Atlantic in a barrel in 2019 has been found dead after attempting a solo row across the same ocean, his team have announced.The 75-year-old set off two distress signals on Thursday night, which were picked up by French, Portuguese and American sea relief services, his daughter wrote on social media on Saturday.“Of course we are very worried,” she said, in wait of news concerning her father’s whereabouts.Portuguese officials discovered an upturned vessel off the Azores coast. Savin’s body was found “lifeless in a cabin” by a diver sent by the country’s maritime officers.The circumstances of...

ACCIDENTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO