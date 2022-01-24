Now Boarding

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Ron DeFelitta
 3 days ago

The beginning of the end of...

#23. Surface Transportation Board

- 2020 employee engagement score: 77 (11.6% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 65.8 - One-year score change: +11.2 - Agency workforce size: small Primarily focused on freight rail, this independent federal agency determines the economic regulation of surface transportation. Most employees at the Surface Transportation Board say they like the kind of work they perform, and they know exactly what’s expected of them, according to a 2019 survey.
Robb Report

Watch: This Flying Car Is Now Officially Certified to Hit the Skies

It’s official: Klein Vision’s futuristic flying car has been given the green light. The simply named AirCar was recently awarded an official Certificate of Airworthiness by the Slovak Transport Authority, after completing 70 hours of rigorous testing. The hybrid vehicle—part aircraft, part car—successfully executed more than 200 takeoffs and landings that were all in line with the European Aviation Safety Agency standards, according to a statement released Monday. Klein Vision said the aircraft showcased astonishing stability throughout the challenging test flights. It was even able to take off and land without the pilot touching the controls. In other words, it passed with flying...
The Independent

British Airways jumbo jet bought for £1 turned into ‘party plane’

A former British Airways jumbo jet which was bought for £1 has been transformed into a “party plane”.The Boeing 747 was purchased by Cotswold Airport chief executive Suzannah Harvey in 2020, after BA decided to retire the aircraft from its fleet.Since then, she and a group of volunteers have given the plane a new lease of life, turning it into a luxury events space complete with bar, which can be hired out for parties and private functions.“I paid a pound for her, and we have a certain obligation to maintain it as is practical for public use,” said Harvey.“The company...
AFP

Boeing reports large loss on $3.8 bn costs tied to 787 woes

Boeing reported a hefty fourth-quarter loss Wednesday as mounting costs connected to the widebody 787's woes more than offset the boost from the comeback of the 737 MAX after a lengthy grounding. The US aviation giant accounted for a total of $3.8 billion in one-time expenses associated with compensating airlines for delayed deliveries of the 787 and more costly production processes. Boeing suspended deliveries on the jet this spring due to quality problems and has been working with US air safety regulators on fixes to the aircraft. Those costs were the biggest factor in the company's $4.1-billion quarterly loss.
Robb Report

This Private Jet Tour of the Americas Takes You From the Atacama Desert to the Glaciers of Newfoundland

If you want to see the best parts of the Western Hemisphere without lifting a finger, Safrans du Monde has you covered. The French travel agency, which specializes in custom itineraries, has partnered with all-business-class airline La Compagnie to design a new all-inclusive Grand Tour of the Americas. Running from April 26 to May 11, the luxury trip will allow travelers to explore the vast North and South American continents aboard a cushy private jet. Over the course of 17 days, travelers will make seven stops to visit breathtaking natural wonders that run the gamut from the glaciers of Patagonia to the...
AFP

Istanbul airport delays reopening after blizzard

Europe's busiest airport in Istanbul delayed its reopening on Tuesday as Turkey's biggest city began digging itself out of a major snowstorm that paralysed traffic and disrupted services. Istanbul Airport serviced more than 37 million passengers last year despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
