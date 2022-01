Getting to know LucidVerse, Plus what do Investors need to know for $LCID next week. $AAPL x $LCID is just speculation, but here are the connections. I am LucidVerse and my main focus in the Electric Vehicle Market as well as Growth Market is Lucid Motors. Lucid has industry leading Battery Technology, unbelievable Electric Vehicles and a Energy Storage System that could change how Electric Vehicle batteries are recycled. I have recently written a very speculative article about Lucid potentially licensing their technology to Apple to help create the Apple car. This article got a ton of attention. Check it out here: Lucid Could Potentially Be Crowned The Maker of The Apple Car.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO