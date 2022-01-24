Current Supply Chain Disruption Impacts More Significant Than 2008 Financial Crisis

Computer chips. Christmas trees. Cream cheese. It seems like a shortage of something is lurking around every corner. As we enter the third year of the pandemic, we’re all asking ourselves, “When will it end?” From the beginning, businesses everywhere have taken hit after hit. The immediate effects were felt as everyone’s favorite local businesses closed. Now, the effects are still rippling across the globe in waves, as the global supply chain has been ravaged by lockdown after lockdown. Businesses are forced to make hard decisions and take immediate action to keep the wheels moving, but as one cog after another in the machine falters, this is becoming increasingly difficult. So, what’s a business to do, when they have a responsibility to not only provide for their customers, but support their workers? Let’s break it down.

