Public Health

Covid: 'We don't know what the next variant will be'

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaff at Ealing Hospital in west London say they are seeing more patients admitted for various reasons testing positive with...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 80

Why Not
3d ago

WITH HIGH VACCINATED RATES LIKE THIS..According to CDCR reports, 71% of staff is fully vaccinated and 81 % of inmates are fully vaccinated. My health and safety is more important than that.. Science would tell you that the shots don't work..About 63.3% of the population in the United States is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. COVID live updates: Breakthrough cases grew fourfold during omicron.."Breakthrough" infections surprised a small portion of the vaccinated population and showed us all that our protection is not necessarily variant-proof, although vaccines still work well for preventing severe outcomes... LOL

Reply
8
TommyGuns
3d ago

We know it will be a variant without a working vaccine, because when the first vaccine works, no one will even get as much as sick from it, a vaccine is intended to, prevent, or stop a virus, or disease completely and entirely, with no side effects at all, whatsoever, period.

Reply
3
@NAD
2d ago

Whatever it's going to be called you can be reassured that democrats will make sure it's hitting America at full strength right before the next elections!!!🎱💉!!!🤤!!!😆!!!

Reply
2
