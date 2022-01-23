can't boot to recovery mode

Also gains screenshot notifications for disappearing messages. Meta (formerly Facebook) is rolling out a major update for Messenger, which brings support for end-to-end (E2E) encrypted group chats and calls. The feature expands upon Messenger’s existing E2E encrypted messaging feature and it now lets you connect with multiple people in a group chat and make calls in a private and secure way. Along with E2E encrypted group chats and calls, the latest update for Messenger brings screenshot notifications support for disappearing messages (previously available in Vanish mode), GIF, sticker and reactions support in E2E encrypted messaging, and more.
