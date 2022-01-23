ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
can't boot to recovery mode

I flashed the stock firmware of my device and I...

xda-developers

Can't save registry edits on Lumia 650

I'm trying to change the PagingFiles setting in the registry using Interop Tools on my Lumia 650 running Windows 10 Mobile version 1709. I've located the setting at ”HKLM\System\ControlSet001\Control\Session Manager\Memory Management” but Interop Tools will not let me save my changes. Am I missing something?. Thanks.
xda-developers

PX6 doesn't recognize Update.zip

Hello, i tried to install the HAL9K Custom Rom to my PX6 headunit. But the headunit doesn't recognize the update.zip. it always starts the Musik player. Tested with several sd cards. Fat32 and NTFS. Can anyone help ?
xda-developers

OTA update failing to install, how do I manually install?

I am rooted and it always fails to install the latest update. If you are looking for my guide on a different Pixel, find it here: Pixel 4a (5G) Pixel 5 Pixel 6 Pixel 6 Pro Update 12/15/21: Magisk 23016 incorporates fixes for vbmeta header patching; disabling verity/verification is no longer necessary...
xda-developers

Note 10+ "Odin Mode (AVB Fail) - Help?

I am having trouble trying to re-flash my Samsung Note 10+. I am using Odin using the AP+BL+CP+CSC and it's either saying fail or getting stuck on system,.img. Download mode says "Odin Mode AVB Fail" which am not sure what that means. I am in the UK on Vodaphone /...
xda-developers

XGIMI Elfin: CFW / Recovery Mode / without Google Login / Offline Mode

I just bought the XGIMI Elfin Projector and recognized that there is no Chance to run it w/o Internetconnection AND Google Login. This is really not necessary for me and I searched the Internet for another Solution. Unfortunately without success. Maybe you are also interested in finding a solution for...
makeuseof.com

3 Ways to Recover Data From a Mac That Won’t Boot

When a Mac fails to boot and you haven’t backed up your important data, the situation could be disastrous. Perhaps you have irreplaceable photos, a half-written manuscript, or some other valuable data trapped in your misbehaving Mac. If your Mac won’t power on at all, retrieving data can be...
xda-developers

New Windows 11 build improves Narrator voices and media controls

Albeit a day later than usual, Microsoft has released its weekly build of Windows 11 to Insiders enrolled in the Dev channel. This time, we’re getting Windows 11 build 22543, and it’s packing a few changes users might appreciate. The biggest improvement is for accessibility, with new natural...
xda-developers

How do you flash a device without root and deleting data

I was wondering if i could flash a device without root and deleting data. Via fastboot but unlocking the bootloader is required to flash anything root isn't. (Unlocking bootloader usually wipes data) And data wipe needs to be done 98% or the time as data gets corrupted by flashing a rom. Don't really know what you are trying to flash as you were not specific.
xda-developers

Gaming Chromebooks with RGB keyboards are reportedly in the works

It’s safe to say that Chromebooks aren’t necessarily the most powerful laptops out there. You certainly wouldn’t want to pick one for intensive workloads such as programming or gaming. But as Chrome OS becomes more mature and capable, OEMs and chipmakers are reportedly gearing up to bring a new class of Chromebooks aimed specifically at gamers.
xda-developers

Adding an SSD is the best upgrade for an old PC to improve its performance

The last couple of years have been rough for those trying to get parts for a new PC build. It’s been well over a year since the global chip shortage came into focus, but the situation has only gotten worse when it comes to acquiring parts for a build. Sure, you can always find a workaround to get your hands on new components but it may be a good time to tweak your existing PC or laptop to see if you can squeeze more usage out of it. In this article, we’re going to talk about the single most important upgrade you can make to transform your PC experience — upgrading to an SSD. That’s right, adding a Solid State Drive (SSD) is the best upgrade anyone can make to a PC and see a noticeable difference in performance.
SPY

This Ultra-Thin Wireless Charger Has 45,000 5-Star Reviews and Is Just $11 Today

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Nothing annoys people more than messy charging cables just randomly strewn on floors and by outlets. It’s an eyesore that’s nearly impossible to hide. Thankfully, there’s a sleek looking wireless charging pad that not only helps to mitigate the clutter, but it also can conveniently charge your phones while on the go. Best of all, this ultra-thin wireless charging pad is only $11 — a 45% discount...
xda-developers

2GB ram YT9216B restore files

There is any chance that someone have an YT9216B with 2 GB ram and he can make a restore files for me? I bricked mine and I searched all over the internet trying to find original rom or an restore files (BOOT1, memory map, scatter) ... or any idea how to unbrick mine without a backup file (cause i didn't create one...)
SPY

Take Command of Your Smart Home With One of the Best Smart Displays

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Smart displays haven’t completely gotten the respect they deserve. This is partly because they so closely resemble digital photo frames, which are some of the most maligned gadgets of the last 20 years. But slowly and surely, the world is coming to realize that the best smart displays actually have a fair amount of utility when it comes to video calls and orchestrating dozens of smart home...
xda-developers

Messenger now supports E2E encrypted group chats and calls

Also gains screenshot notifications for disappearing messages. Meta (formerly Facebook) is rolling out a major update for Messenger, which brings support for end-to-end (E2E) encrypted group chats and calls. The feature expands upon Messenger’s existing E2E encrypted messaging feature and it now lets you connect with multiple people in a group chat and make calls in a private and secure way. Along with E2E encrypted group chats and calls, the latest update for Messenger brings screenshot notifications support for disappearing messages (previously available in Vanish mode), GIF, sticker and reactions support in E2E encrypted messaging, and more.
