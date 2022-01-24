EMC Engineering Services, Inc. Acquires Langford Surveying

DESCRIPTION OF SERVICES: The City of Virginia Beach, Virginia is soliciting statements of interest and qualifications from Architectural/Engineering firms to provide a variety of engineering, surveying, inspection, project management, and technical and support services, including but not limited to: researching and collecting existing site information and data, conducting site visits, investigations, testing and field reconnaissance, land and property surveying, developing or updating stormwater models, hydrologic and hydraulic analysis and design of drainage systems, stormwater management features, analysis and design of specific stormwater quantity and/or quality control devices, design of specialty drainage, stormwater or tidal structures including stormwater pump stations, preparing applications and providing assistance to the City to pursue federal, state and local project permits or grants, and preparation of construction contract documents. All work performed must be in accordance with the requirements of established state/local programs, codes, regulations, ordinances, policies, guidance documents, manuals and performance standards including the current edition of the Public Works Design Standards Manual. Services will be provided on an annual basis and renewable annually for four (4) additional years for a total term of five (5) years. The maximum amount for any work order and the annual maximum shall be in accordance with Section §2.2-4301 of the Code of Virginia as amended. There is no guarantee of the amount of work that will be authorized. It is the intention of the City to select two (2) Architectural/Engineering firms for two (2) separate contracts with this solicitation. For complete information regarding The Request for Proposal, please visit: http://www.vbgov.com/pwrfps. Statements of Interest and qualifications should be limited to 25 pages (minimum 12pt font). Interested parties should submit sealed statements of interest and qualifications. One hard copy and one electronic copy shall be submitted. The electronic copy shall be in .pdf or other “readable only” electronic format and shall be placed on a USB compatible flash drive. The original hard copy and any other required copies shall be placed in a sealed envelope or package and identified with the solicitation number, the Date and Time of closing, and the name and address of the Respondent.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO