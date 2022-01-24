ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

EMC Engineering Services, Inc. Acquires Langford Surveying

savannahceo.com
 3 days ago

EMC Engineering Services, Inc., a leading multi-disciplined. consulting engineering firm headquartered in Savannah, Georgia is pleased to announce the. acquisition of Langford Land Surveying,LLC. The acquisition of Langford Land Surveying, LLC of Landrum, South Carolina will expand EMC’s. Southeast footprint by creating eleven offices...

savannahceo.com

savannahceo.com

Capital Development Partners Leases 1,193,920 SF to Unis Logistics at Savannah Port Logistics Center

Capital Development Partners is pleased to announce the leasing of Savannah Port Logistics Center, Building II a 1,193,920 SF cross dock facility to Unis Logistics, a national Third-Party Logistics Company headquartered in Southern California focused on imports. Savannah Port Logistics Center is a strategically located A++ location just 8 miles...
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

M.E. Sack Engineering Hires Devon Cobb as Civil Designer

M.E. Sack Engineering, a full-service Georgia based engineering firm, recently announced the hiring of Devon Cobb as Civil Designer. In this position, Devon will be responsible for drafting comprehensive design plans for industrial systems and residential developments through statistical analysis and data surveys, as a part of project proposals, following their clients’ specifications and legal requirements.
SAVANNAH, GA
akbizmag.com

Koniag Subsidiary Acquires Cloud Services Provider

The Alaska Native regional corporation for Kodiak Island is expanding its portfolio of subsidiaries to include Texas-based cloud services provider Stratum. Koniag is folding Stratum into its Open Systems Technologies (OST) subsidiary. “Stratum has been a market leader in cloud integration and managed services for the last six years,” says...
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

Newpoint Services Acquires Ohio Company

Indianapolis-based building services contractor Newpoint Services has acquired Globe Window Cleaning in Ohio. While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, Newpoint Services says the expansion will double operations and grow capabilities. Newpoint Chief Executive Officer John Sutton says the company plans to double the operational staff in Columbus...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tire Review

U.S. AutoForce To Acquire Max Finkelstein Inc.

U.S. AutoForce, a division of U.S. Venture, will acquire tire distributor Max Finkelstein, Inc., headquartered in Astoria, New York. The acquisition is expected to close Jan. 31 and Max Finkelstein will operate as a division of U.S. AutoForce under the management of the current leadership team. Founded in 1919 with...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Digital Services Company Ness Acquires Niyuj

Digital services transformation company Ness has acquired Niyuj, a software product engineering services provider from Pune, India. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 94 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021 and 2020 listed here.
SOFTWARE
mitechnews.com

Centaris Acquires Rochester Hills VisiCom Services

STERLING HEIGHTS – Centaris, formed in 2021 through a merger between the Center for Computer Resources and Business Communication Systems, has acquired Rochester Hills-based VisiCom Services, Inc. Centaris, which serves more than 1,500 businesses nationwide and is headquartered in Sterling Heights, made the acquisition of the Oakland County firm...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
MyChesCo

BrandPoint Services Acquires ProGroup Contracting

TROOPER, PA — BrandPoint Services announced its recent acquisition of ProGroup contracting. Both companies serve multi-site commercial clients as they partner with top brands across North America in the retail, restaurant, banking, hospitality, healthcare, grocery, and entertainment industries, on their facility needs. “ProGroup has built a great reputation over...
TROOPER, PA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

ARCHITECTURAL & ENGINEERING SERVICES REQUIRED

DESCRIPTION OF SERVICES: The City of Virginia Beach, Virginia is soliciting statements of interest and qualifications from Architectural/Engineering firms to provide a variety of engineering, surveying, inspection, project management, and technical and support services, including but not limited to: researching and collecting existing site information and data, conducting site visits, investigations, testing and field reconnaissance, land and property surveying, developing or updating stormwater models, hydrologic and hydraulic analysis and design of drainage systems, stormwater management features, analysis and design of specific stormwater quantity and/or quality control devices, design of specialty drainage, stormwater or tidal structures including stormwater pump stations, preparing applications and providing assistance to the City to pursue federal, state and local project permits or grants, and preparation of construction contract documents. All work performed must be in accordance with the requirements of established state/local programs, codes, regulations, ordinances, policies, guidance documents, manuals and performance standards including the current edition of the Public Works Design Standards Manual. Services will be provided on an annual basis and renewable annually for four (4) additional years for a total term of five (5) years. The maximum amount for any work order and the annual maximum shall be in accordance with Section §2.2-4301 of the Code of Virginia as amended. There is no guarantee of the amount of work that will be authorized. It is the intention of the City to select two (2) Architectural/Engineering firms for two (2) separate contracts with this solicitation. For complete information regarding The Request for Proposal, please visit: http://www.vbgov.com/pwrfps. Statements of Interest and qualifications should be limited to 25 pages (minimum 12pt font). Interested parties should submit sealed statements of interest and qualifications. One hard copy and one electronic copy shall be submitted. The electronic copy shall be in .pdf or other “readable only” electronic format and shall be placed on a USB compatible flash drive. The original hard copy and any other required copies shall be placed in a sealed envelope or package and identified with the solicitation number, the Date and Time of closing, and the name and address of the Respondent.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Land Line Media

TBS Factoring Service acquires Financial Carrier Services

Oklahoma City, Okla.-based TBS Factoring Service has acquired Charlotte, N.C.-based. Financial Carrier Services, according to a news release. TBS Factoring Service has furnished truck drivers with freight factoring services since 1968. The company provides cash flow solutions, insurance down payment assistance, and other services. Financial Carrier Services has specialized in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
helpnetsecurity.com

Tech Mahindra acquires Com Tec Co IT to enhance digital engineering capability

Tech Mahindra announced 100% acquisition of Com Tec Co IT Ltd (CTC) for €310 million including earnouts and synergy linked payouts. CTC is an IT solutions and service provider serving the insurance and financial services industries with development centres in Latvia and Belarus. The acquisition will enable Tech Mahindra to tap onto the potential industry disruption in the Insurance sector, expand its offerings to high-end digital engineering services for some of the largest insurance, reinsurance and financial services organizations globally and scale its nearshore delivery presence.
BUSINESS
Tire Review

The Mufflerman Inc. Acquires Superior Tire & Auto Inc.

The Mufflerman Inc., a portfolio company of Argyle Capital Partners has acquired Superior Tire & Auto Inc. (“Superior Tire”) from Frank Bongiovanni, president, and Howard Minsker, chief executive officer. Founded in 1942, Superior Tire’s president and employees will be remaining with the business and will continue to lead...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Survey: financial services industry impacted by rapid digitalisation

Software provider ITRS Group has released a new global survey that has found financial services firms are struggling to keep up with an unprecedented rate of digital transformation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey reveals that the IT environment of 84% of financial institutions has changed more...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Security National Financial acquires funeral service firm

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) has acquired Salt Lake-based funeral service provider, Holbrook Mortuary. Holbrook operates a mortuary in the East Millcreek area and serves around 200 families annually. This marks Security National’s third death care business acquisition in the past three years and the second acquisition closed in 2021 calendar...
BUSINESS
Government Technology

Modern Campus Acquires Enrollment Software, Texting Service

A recent pattern of mergers and acquisitions in the ballooning market for education software continues this month, with Modern Campus acquiring a two-way text messaging service for college students and an enrollment management platform for continuing and corporate education. A news release Wednesday said Modern Campus’ acquisition of the enrollment...
SOFTWARE
savannahceo.com

Upcoming Webinars: SBA Overview and How SBA Loans Work

For nearly two years, the focus on SBA has been on the COVID-19 relief programs for small businesses. The start of a new year is the perfect time to re-introduce you to the standard offerings of the SBA. We help you start, grow, and expand your business through what we...
SMALL BUSINESS
savannahceo.com

World Trade Center Savannah to Host Disruption in The Global Supply Chain: Planning Strategy for 2022 as First Global Education Program of 2022

World Trade Center Savannah will host a Global Education Program titled Disruption in the Global Supply Chain: Planning Strategy for 2022 virtually on Thursday, Jan. 27, 1 - 2:30 p.m. Attendees will explore the steps companies must take to boost efficiency, manage the global freight market, determine the best transportation...
SAVANNAH, GA

