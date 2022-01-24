The Other Ventricle With Left Ventricular Assist Devices

Previous studies have found that the macrophage migration inhibitor factor is associated with endothelial dysfunction and ventricular remodelling. The aim of this study was to explore the potential relationship between plasma macrophage migration inhibitor factor levels and hypertension and hypertensive left ventricular hypertrophy. A total of 308 participants (including 187 uncomplicated hypertensive patients and 121 healthy controls) were enroled from 2017 to 2019. The association between macrophage migration inhibitor factors and hypertension and hypertensive left ventricular hypertrophy was estimated with univariate and multivariate logistic regression models. Elevated macrophage migration inhibitor factor was associated with the development of hypertension (second tertile: adjusted OR, 2.27, 95% CI, 1.24"“4.16, P"‰="‰0.008; third tertile: adjusted OR, 5.43, 95% CI, 2.75"“10.71, P"‰<"‰0.001; compared with the first tertile). In addition, we assessed the association between macrophage migration inhibitor factor and left ventricular hypertrophy in hypertensive patients (n"‰="‰187). Plasma macrophage migration inhibitor factor was significantly correlated with hypertensive left ventricular mass index (r"‰="‰0.580, P"‰<"‰0.001). In patients with hypertension, an elevated macrophage migration inhibitor factor was significantly associated with hypertensive left ventricular hypertrophy (second tertile: adjusted OR, 3.20, 95% CI, 1.17"“8.78, P"‰="‰0.024; third tertile: adjusted OR, 24.95, 95% CI, 8.72"“71.41, P"‰<"‰0.001; compared with the first tertile). Receiver operating characteristic analysis indicated that macrophage migration inhibitor factor had reasonable predictive accuracy for the development of hypertensive left ventricular hypertrophy (area under curve 0.84, 95% CI 0.78"“0.90, P"‰<"‰0.001). Our data indicated that elevated macrophage migration inhibitor factor is associated with hypertension and hypertensive left ventricular hypertrophy.

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO