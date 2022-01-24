ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Other Ventricle With Left Ventricular Assist Devices

 3 days ago

Lynne Warner Stevenson, MD; Jordan R.H. Hoffman, MD; Jonathan N. Menachem, MD. Mechanical circulatory support has evolved over the last...

Transcranial Direct Electrical Stimulation for Hand Function in a Stroke Patient With Severe Upper Limb Paralysis due to Lenticulostriate Artery Occlusion

Background: Transcranial direct current stimulation, a therapeutic modality to modulate the excitability of injured and uninjured brain hemispheres in stroke patients, is expected to be effective in treating upper limb paralysis. We describe the use of transcranial direct current stimulation to improve the function and frequency of use of the paralyzed hand of a patient with lenticulostriate artery occlusion.
AHA News: Statistics Report Offers Snapshot of the Nation's Brain Health – And a Guide to Protecting It

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Brain diseases, including Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, are closely connected to heart health. They are affected by everyday actions and rank among the nation's leading causes of death. That's the portrait of brain health that emerges from the American Heart Association's "Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics – 2022 Update" published Wednesday in the journal Circulation. It's the first time the annual report has dedicated a chapter to brain health. ...
PROVO, UT
Elevated plasma macrophage migration inhibitor factor is associated with hypertension and hypertensive left ventricular hypertrophy

Previous studies have found that the macrophage migration inhibitor factor is associated with endothelial dysfunction and ventricular remodelling. The aim of this study was to explore the potential relationship between plasma macrophage migration inhibitor factor levels and hypertension and hypertensive left ventricular hypertrophy. A total of 308 participants (including 187 uncomplicated hypertensive patients and 121 healthy controls) were enroled from 2017 to 2019. The association between macrophage migration inhibitor factors and hypertension and hypertensive left ventricular hypertrophy was estimated with univariate and multivariate logistic regression models. Elevated macrophage migration inhibitor factor was associated with the development of hypertension (second tertile: adjusted OR, 2.27, 95% CI, 1.24"“4.16, P"‰="‰0.008; third tertile: adjusted OR, 5.43, 95% CI, 2.75"“10.71, P"‰<"‰0.001; compared with the first tertile). In addition, we assessed the association between macrophage migration inhibitor factor and left ventricular hypertrophy in hypertensive patients (n"‰="‰187). Plasma macrophage migration inhibitor factor was significantly correlated with hypertensive left ventricular mass index (r"‰="‰0.580, P"‰<"‰0.001). In patients with hypertension, an elevated macrophage migration inhibitor factor was significantly associated with hypertensive left ventricular hypertrophy (second tertile: adjusted OR, 3.20, 95% CI, 1.17"“8.78, P"‰="‰0.024; third tertile: adjusted OR, 24.95, 95% CI, 8.72"“71.41, P"‰<"‰0.001; compared with the first tertile). Receiver operating characteristic analysis indicated that macrophage migration inhibitor factor had reasonable predictive accuracy for the development of hypertensive left ventricular hypertrophy (area under curve 0.84, 95% CI 0.78"“0.90, P"‰<"‰0.001). Our data indicated that elevated macrophage migration inhibitor factor is associated with hypertension and hypertensive left ventricular hypertrophy.
An Anxious Hiker With Recurring Annular Rash and Sleep Loss

The Case Challenge series includes difficult-to-diagnose conditions, some of which are not frequently encountered by most clinicians but are nonetheless important to accurately recognize. Test your diagnostic and treatment skills using the following patient scenario and corresponding questions. If you have a case that you would like to suggest for a future Case Challenge, please contact us.
Lifetime Workplace Exposure to Pesticides Tied to Increased COPD Risk

A new study suggests that cumulative workplace exposure to pesticides over a lifetime may increase the risk of developing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), independent of other risk factors such as smoking and asthma. These findings were published in the journal Thorax . In a previous study, the authors had...
Fast Five Quiz: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Comorbidities and Complications

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic disease of unknown etiology that is generally associated with a poor prognosis. Although IPF is characterized by the involvement of a single organ, numerous comorbidities and complications can arise within other organ systems that influence the prognosis and natural course of the disease. In one study, approximately 60% of patients with IPF had 1 to 3 comorbidities, 30% had 4 to 7 comorbidities, and only 10% had no comorbidities. Increasing evidence suggests that the early diagnosis and treatment of comorbidities is as crucial as the treatment of IPF itself.
Survivors of Severe COVID Face Higher Odds for Another Hospitalization Soon After

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People hospitalized for COVID-19 are not necessarily out of the woods once they're discharged: Many land in the hospital again in the months afterward, a large U.K. study finds. The researchers found that in the 10 months after leaving the hospital, COVID-19 patients were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized or die, compared to the general population. And even compared with people hospitalized for flu, COVID patients fared worse in certain respects. ...
About Two-Thirds of COVID-19 Vaccination Adverse Reactions Due to Nocebo Effect: Study

The "nocebo effect" accounted for more than two-thirds of the common side effects people experience after a COVID-19 vaccination rather than the vaccine itself, according to a new study. The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person's physical or mental health improving after taking treatment with no pharmacological...
Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
How Many Steps to Walk Away From Diabetes?

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When older people cut back on physical activity, their risk of type 2 diabetes rises. But walking regularly can help, a new study suggests. The more steps you take -- and the more intensely you walk -- the lower your odds for type 2 diabetes, researchers found. To assess the link between walking and diabetes risk, they enrolled more than 4,800 women, 65...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
World’s brightest x-rays reveal COVID-19’s damage to the body

Photographs By Luca Locatelli AND ESRF, Human Organ Atlas. When Paul Tafforeau saw his first experimental scans of a COVID-19 victim’s lung, he thought he had failed. A paleontologist by training, Tafforeau had been laboring with a team strewn across Europe for months to turn a particle accelerator in the French Alps into a revolutionary medical scanning tool.
Common Gout Drug Is Safe in Patients With Kidney Issues

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Allopurinol, a frequently used gout medication, does not appear to drive up the risk for dying among gout patients who also struggle with chronic kidney disease, new research shows. The finding is based on an analysis of two decades worth of British health records. And it may put to rest recent concerns regarding a well-known drug that both gout patients and kidney disease patients have used for decades to rein in harmfully high uric acid levels. ...
Scientists Discover How the 'Mono' Virus Might Trigger MS

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A one-two punch from science has clearly tagged the mononucleosis virus, Epstein-Barr, as a major cause of multiple sclerosis. The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) appears to trigger multiple sclerosis (MS) by tricking the immune systems of some into attacking their body's own nerve cells, a new study indicates. "We demonstrated that a specific protein in EBV mimics a protein in people's brains, and that...
