ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Michigan Indiana Basketball

By Doug McSchooler
Woodward News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIU unable to build momentum in lopsided loss to Michigan....

www.woodwardnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Basketball#Momentum
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan News

Last Friday, the Baltimore Ravens parted ways with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. It turns out his replacement might very well be Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, the Ravens are targeting Macdonald as their next defensive coordinator. A deal is expected to...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Woodward News

Bell to make $700K as new IU OC, Wilt $550K as DC

BLOOMINGTON -- New Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell will make $700,000 this upcoming season, with a bonus structure that can increase his compensation to $787,500. The contract, obtained through an open records request by CNHI Sports Indiana, pays a base salary of $450,000 and an additional $250,000 marketing and promotion supplement.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Woodward News

Cowboy basketball falls to Iowa State in overtime

The goaltending call stood. As the final seconds of overtime approached, junior guard Avery Anderson III, who had powered the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team’s offense throughout the second half, attempted a layup. When the shot didn’t land, sophomore center Moussa Cisse was waiting at the basket and reached up to drop the ball in for a putback dunk.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Woodward News

Beyond the arc: 3 takeaways from IU’s win over Penn State

BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 74-57 win over Penn State on Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall:. • Credit to IU’s defense for a smothering first half. But the Hoosiers should have maintained that defensive edge for the final 20 minutes. IU had too many lapses guarding the 3-point line, especially when 3-pointers were the only way for Penn State to make a significant dent in IU’s lead.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Woodward News

IU PG Phinisee suffers leg injury

BLOOMINGTON -- The hard-luck saga of Indiana senior point guard Rob Phinisee continued during IU’s 74-57 win over Penn State on Wednesday night. Less than a week after being hoisted on the shoulders by teammates after scoring a career-high 20 points in IU’s upset of rival Purdue, Phinisee was helped off the court by teammates in the first half after suffering a lower leg injury.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Woodward News

Dominant first half lifts IU over Penn State

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana closed out its three-game homestand with a dominating first half and a sluggish finish, but it was enough for the Hoosiers to beat Penn State 74-57 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana starting point guard Xavier Johnson paced three scorers in double figures with 19 points...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Woodward News

Boomer teams split with Goldbugs

Three players scored in double figures to lead the Woodward girls past Alva 37-25 in high school basketball on Tuesday at Boomer Fieldhouse. Alva won the boys game 52-38 over a short-handed Boomer club. Faith O'Handley led the Woodward girls with 13 points and Thessaly Pfeifer and Masey Porter each...
WOODWARD, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy