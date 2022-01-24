Michigan Indiana Basketball

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
Last Friday, the Baltimore Ravens parted ways with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. It turns out his replacement might very well be Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, the Ravens are targeting Macdonald as their next defensive coordinator. A deal is expected to...
BLOOMINGTON -- New Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell will make $700,000 this upcoming season, with a bonus structure that can increase his compensation to $787,500. The contract, obtained through an open records request by CNHI Sports Indiana, pays a base salary of $450,000 and an additional $250,000 marketing and promotion supplement.
The goaltending call stood. As the final seconds of overtime approached, junior guard Avery Anderson III, who had powered the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team’s offense throughout the second half, attempted a layup. When the shot didn’t land, sophomore center Moussa Cisse was waiting at the basket and reached up to drop the ball in for a putback dunk.
BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 74-57 win over Penn State on Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall:. • Credit to IU’s defense for a smothering first half. But the Hoosiers should have maintained that defensive edge for the final 20 minutes. IU had too many lapses guarding the 3-point line, especially when 3-pointers were the only way for Penn State to make a significant dent in IU’s lead.
BLOOMINGTON -- The hard-luck saga of Indiana senior point guard Rob Phinisee continued during IU’s 74-57 win over Penn State on Wednesday night. Less than a week after being hoisted on the shoulders by teammates after scoring a career-high 20 points in IU’s upset of rival Purdue, Phinisee was helped off the court by teammates in the first half after suffering a lower leg injury.
With a few seconds remaining before halftime, Jacob Groves caught the ball a few steps inside halfcourt. He heaved it towards the goal as time expired, and it dropped smoothly into the net. The shot not only gave the Sooners momentum after West Virginia made a layup on the other end, it pushed the Sooners lead to eight going into halftime.
BLOOMINGTON — Indiana closed out its three-game homestand with a dominating first half and a sluggish finish, but it was enough for the Hoosiers to beat Penn State 74-57 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana starting point guard Xavier Johnson paced three scorers in double figures with 19 points...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaiden Delaire scored 14 points, Harrison Ingram added 12 — including the go-ahead layup — and Stanford completed its first sweep of Southern California in seven seasons, upsetting the 15th-ranked Trojans 64-61 on Thursday night. The game was tied at 60 in the...
Three players scored in double figures to lead the Woodward girls past Alva 37-25 in high school basketball on Tuesday at Boomer Fieldhouse. Alva won the boys game 52-38 over a short-handed Boomer club. Faith O'Handley led the Woodward girls with 13 points and Thessaly Pfeifer and Masey Porter each...
Hickman came out of the locker room the night of Jan 27 in hopes of beating crosstown rival Rock Bridge for the first time in six years.
They wouldn’t pull off the upset this time around. Bruins star Averi Kroenke made sure of that.
...
Comments / 0