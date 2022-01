Type 2 diabetes mellitus (type 2 DM) is a prevalent and serious medical condition affecting millions of people worldwide. The most recent data from the International Diabetes Federation suggest that approximately 537 million adults are living with diabetes worldwide; by 2045, this number is expected to rise to 700 million. Type 2 DM is often a contributing cause of death and leads to cardiovascular, renal, neuropathic, and retinal disease. The financial and health costs to patients diagnosed with type 2 DM extend to many comorbid conditions such as hypertension, obesity, hyperlipidemia, and diabetic kidney disease. Management of type 2 DM must incorporate the treatment of comorbidities in the care of this complicated patient population.

