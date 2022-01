I have a great fondness for the Porsche 996. Not because it's currently the cheapest route into 911 ownership, but because it was the first modern-feeling 911. People can crow all they want about its fried-egg headlights and liquid cooling, yet I'd have a 996 in my stable in a heartbeat. The driving position is fundamentally sound, the cabin ergonomics are fathomable, and 996s drive with way more civility than any of their air-cooled predecessors. All except this one, if reputations are to be believed. Everyone knows the Porsche 996 GT2 isn't civil. It's the devil child, or to use the more common colloquialism: the widowmaker. That's not rubbish, either. I remember a colleague of mine, who was affiliated with Porsche at the time the 996 GT2 was launched, telling me about a customer who picked up his new one and didn't make it home. Ever.

