It’s Not That Late with Rob Kaczmark

Buffie Purselle didn’t enjoy her time on “Married to Medicine,” and she still has strong opinions about it. “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Jackie Walters doesn’t get tied up in controversy often on the show. While the others have been engaged in multiple feuds over the years, Jackie isn’t a fan of confrontations. She oftentimes plays the peacemaker role in the group. And she’s about making the other women hash out their issues so the group doesn’t get too divided. However, she struggled to get along with Buffie Purselle. While Jackie was giving a speech at an event, she talked about how hard it’s been knowing that she cannot have children. She then said Buffie can relate since she also has struggled with this.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO