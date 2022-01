New year, new possibilities. And what better place to start than sharing the experiences and aspirations of IT professionals. Last month, as 2021 was coming to an end, I asked readers for feedback on how they would describe their ideal workplace; the issues that were important to them, the quality of their working environment, and how they wanted to be treated by their company and its management. I offered a list of issues for consideration, and below is a summary of their responses.

