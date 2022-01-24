Research and Innovation Proposal Writing Office Hours: In-Person and Virtual Options

- 2020 employee engagement score: 72.3 (4.8% higher than government-wide score)
- 2019 employee engagement score: 70.7
- One-year score change: +1.6
- Agency workforce size: small
This quasi-judicial agency studies merit systems, reviews the actions of the Office of Personnel Management, and protects the rights of employees under federal merit systems. Staff at the Merit Systems Protection Board feel that the team cooperates to meet goals and shares knowledge among its members, according to a 2019 survey.
[Pictured: Mark Robbins, vice chairman and acting chairman of the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board.]
Comments / 0