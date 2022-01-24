Research and Innovation Proposal Writing Office Hours: In-Person and Virtual Options

The University of Delaware will begin the spring semester virtually but intends to switch to in-person instruction after a week, officials announced Tuesday. “While we anticipate that most students and employees will test negative for COVID-19 during their pre-arrival testing and be able to return to campus on-time, some of our student and employee population will likely test positive during the pre-arrival testing period. In order to support a continuous academic experience for all, most classes will be delivered virtually for the week of Feb. 7 to maximize class participation of all students at the beginning of the semester,” the university wrote in a letter to students. “We look forward to returning to in-person course delivery after the first week of the spring semester.”

