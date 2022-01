The Brady/McCulloch County Chamber of Commerce will host their annual award celebration on Thursday, January 27th, at the Ed Davenport Civic Center. The award celebration is an opportunity for the Chamber to thank their members, celebrate successes of the past year, and recognize outstanding citizens that have made a difference in McCulloch County. In preparation for the event, the Chamber is now accepting nominations for the awards that will be handed out in January. Nomination forms are available from the Chamber of Commerce or you can print them off by clicking the link below.

