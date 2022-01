MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A first-of-its-kind program kicked off at Florida Memorial University on Tuesday. For many, it will give them the keys to a wide range of jobs in construction. In Ann McNeill’s class, the entry into learning began with a question, “How much money do you want?” McNeill is one of the instructors of the program, she’s also a general contractor, CEO of MCO Construction and Services, she also runs a number of other businesses. “I’ve never been asked that question before let me tonight think about the answer to that question,” she recalled of the first time she had to...

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO