One of the most fun experiences I have ever had in a theatre was in New York City's Circle in the Square Theatre back in 2000. Kevin and I went to a stage revival of The Rocky Horror Show. As expected, it was interactive. You could buy bags of props at the door and you were encouraged to use them during the show. The cast, by the way, was sensational. It included Joan Jett (yes, that one), who starred as Columbia and Dick Cavett, who played the narrator and actually sat in the audience as he narrated. It was a blast.

