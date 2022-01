Heard on Main Street: COVID-19 makes you wonder about old sayings: “However good or bad a situation is, it will change.” We keep hoping, though. The Vineyard Haven library did reach the goal to build the new addition. Now there is a new campaign for state-of-the-art audiovisual systems. A local family has offered to match one dollar for every two dollars raised, up to $30,000. This would raise a total of $90,000 through this challenge. Taxpayers take note: This won’t cost us a cent more than any donation we make to our favorite library building fund. I cannot imagine you never went to one of the free classes, lectures, films, and other programs for all ages held in the old, crowded room on the lower level.

DUKES COUNTY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO