In the midst of a 10-game winning streak, the Cougars are also 10-0 in league play after another big win over NCCSafe to say the Country Christian boys basketball team is hot — red hot. The Cougars ran their win streak to 10 games, and went to 10-0 in league play, with another hard-fought win over North Clackamas Christian on Jan. 25 with a 62-58 verdict. Previously, the two teams engaged in a barnburner of a game on Dec. 21, a game that the Cougars won 59-54. "It was another thriller in a top league match-up Tuesday night," coach Dawson...

CLACKAMAS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO