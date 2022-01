Days after a Merrill Lynch financial adviser was arrested after being caught on camera for a racist attack against the staff of a smoothie store in Connecticut, an employee said she was scared when the man lost his temper.James Iannazzo, 48, was seen hurling racist abuse and throwing a drink at the employees of a Robeks smoothie shop.Part-time employee Gianna Miranda, whom he could be heard calling a “f****** immigrant loser” said the situation “was kind of scary”.“I am not going to lie because I’m like I don’t know his intention or what he was going to do,” the...

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO