As brands speed up their metaverse activity in 2022, agencies are adjusting their game plans to stay relevant in the virtual world to come. These days, proto-metaverse platforms like Roblox and Fortnite are chock-full of virtual activations by brands such as AT&T and Ralph Lauren. These branded spaces are often designed by in-game developer studios, most of whom began as casual players. “At first, we would hear from [Fortnite developer] Epic Games, and they would put us in touch with different brands,” said Michael Herriger, CEO of Fortnite studio Atlas Creative, whose clients include LG, Alienware and the NBA. “Our business model now is kind of broken up into the two different deals we get — an Epic Games brand deal, and then a third-party deal.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO