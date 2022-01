Timothy R. Rebbeck is the Vincent L. Gregory Professor of Cancer Prevention at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Many in our society suffer disproportionately from systemic racism in ways that dramatically alter their daily lives and future possibilities. Institutions have made initial good faith efforts to correct the longstanding effects of systemic racism. Yet most of these efforts rely on antiquated labels that don’t fully capture the diversity of the United States in the 21st century — and don’t help us to revise our fundamental understanding of race as we try to find better ways to achieve equity.

HARVARD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO