Students Found Tibetan Cultural Association to Celebrate and Educate About Tibetan Culture

Mariama Diallo’s directorial debut “Master” takes place at the fictional Ancaster University, a New England college so elite that FDR was rejected and had to attend his safety school — Harvard. Ancaster’s campus also just so happens to be haunted by Salem-era witches, the inspiration for eerie legends passed down from class to class. Diallo’s psychological horror combines the sensibilities of “Dear White People” and “Get Out,” following three Black women in their journeys at the exclusive university: Gail (Regina Hall), a newly promoted “house master” of a dorm; Jasmine (Zoe Renee), a wide-eyed freshman; and Liv (Amber Gray), a professor. In presenting their stories, the film provides a haunting critique of historically racist institutions like Ancaster and their resistance to change. While the script of “Master” leaves one too many threads untied to match the cultural resonance of thematically similar films like “Get Out,” it is nevertheless an eerily moving story that reveals the psychological toll of racism, and meditates on what it means to be Black and truly belong in America.

