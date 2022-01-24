ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

Students Found Tibetan Cultural Association to Celebrate and Educate About Tibetan Culture

By Allison G. Lee
Harvard Crimson
 3 days ago

A group of students founded the Harvard Undergraduate Tibetan Cultural Association to promote Tibetan culture and awareness this month. Students involved in the group's formation said...

Valley News

Noli Beading Club is about culture, creativity and camaraderie

Students attending Noli Indian School on the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians Reservation are given the opportunity to join the Beading Club, taught by high school cultural teacher Tashina Miranda Ornelas. The number of members has grown since it was first introduced about four years ago. The school serves grades sixth through 12, and several have been in the club since its inception.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGW

Beaverton woman shares Tibetan culture through dumplings

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A Beaverton woman is embarking on a meaningful journey to grow her small business in a big way. Kyikyi calls herself a Tibetan exile. She said she immigrated to the U.S. about 20 years ago from Tibet and is now committed to sharing her culture and promoting representation through food.
BEAVERTON, OR
Herald Community Newspapers

Cultural and holiday traditions are celebrated

Being a school that is renowned for its diverse student body, Lawrence High School is home to a wide variety of heritage clubs that inform their members of the world’s cultural traditions. Throughout the month of December, club meetings have focused primarily on discussing the holiday traditions and customs...
FESTIVAL
Harvard Crimson

Students Share Mixed Reactions to New Campus Covid-19 Policies

The Harvard Square Hotel served as isolation housing last semester for students who tested positive for Covid. By Truong L. Nguyen. Harvard’s new set of Covid-19 protocols have garnered mixed reviews among students, who raised concerns about the College’s new isolate-in-place and contact tracing policies. The University announced...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Born a Stranger

Ben T. Elwy ’23 lives in Quincy House. His column “Living a Disabled Life” appears on alternate Tuesdays. I’m an expert at working sideways. You need to be, when you’ve spent six months immobilized on your side swinging a Wii Remote. Let me back up...
QUINCY, MA
The Washington Informer

UDC to Conduct Research on Simulation-Based Education for Nursing Students

In an effort to better prepare incoming nurses for the medical field that awaits them during this unprecedented time, the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) will attempt to transform how nursing students are taught to treat patients through life-like simulations. The post UDC to Conduct Research on Simulation-Based Education for Nursing Students appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
thetigercu.com

What we talk about when we talk about cultural appropriation

On October 20th, a day that fell in the midst of students placing Amazon orders for costumes and accepting invitations to Halloween parties, the Fraternity and Sorority Life (FSL) advocates presented a faculty speaker who stood before an audience in the Barnes Center and explained what cultural appropriation is, how to avoid it in your costumes, and the effect it can have on marginalized cultures.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harvard Crimson

Two Harvard Affiliates Tapped for Churchill Scholarship

Marissa Sumathipala '22 (right) and Harvard Medical School student James A. Diao were selected as recipients of the Churchill Scholarship and Kanders Churchill Scholarship, respectively. By Courtesy of Marissa Sumathipala and James A. Diao. Two Harvard affiliates — Marissa Sumathipala ’22 and Harvard Medical School student James A. Diao —...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Some Harvard Classes Start Spring Semester Online Due to Omicron Surge

Harvard instructors were given the option to start the semester with virutal instruction. By Truong L. Nguyen. Some Harvard professors will hold classes online during the first week of the spring semester, citing Covid-19 concerns. Harvard told faculty members earlier this month they would be able to hold classes remotely...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

From Sundance: ‘Master’ is a Moving, if Fragmented, Critique of Institutionalized Racism

Mariama Diallo’s directorial debut “Master” takes place at the fictional Ancaster University, a New England college so elite that FDR was rejected and had to attend his safety school — Harvard. Ancaster’s campus also just so happens to be haunted by Salem-era witches, the inspiration for eerie legends passed down from class to class. Diallo’s psychological horror combines the sensibilities of “Dear White People” and “Get Out,” following three Black women in their journeys at the exclusive university: Gail (Regina Hall), a newly promoted “house master” of a dorm; Jasmine (Zoe Renee), a wide-eyed freshman; and Liv (Amber Gray), a professor. In presenting their stories, the film provides a haunting critique of historically racist institutions like Ancaster and their resistance to change. While the script of “Master” leaves one too many threads untied to match the cultural resonance of thematically similar films like “Get Out,” it is nevertheless an eerily moving story that reveals the psychological toll of racism, and meditates on what it means to be Black and truly belong in America.
MOVIES
Harvard Crimson

What Happens When We All Get Sick?

Adjoa D. Yeboah ’25, a Crimson Editorial Editor, lives in Canaday. As the United States faces a Covid-19 surge quite unlike any before it, with daily new cases reaching 1 million and a peak potentially yet to come, Harvard’s new pandemic policy flies in the face of both the safety and health of all those affiliated with the University.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

‘Picking Classes in the Dark’: Harvard Undergrads Bemoan Fourth Straight Semester Without Shopping Week

A flyer posted on a door in Quincy House last September advocated the preservation of Shopping Week. By Angela Dela Cruz. Harvard undergraduates participated in a virtual course preview period last week, marking the fourth straight semester without shopping week — a longtime scheduling quirk that allows students to sample classes before enrolling.
HARVARD, MA

