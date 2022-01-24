ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

87% of Workers have Heightened Concerns about Working in an Office with the Rise of New COVID-19 Variants, Honeywell Survey Finds

By Staff Report
 3 days ago

Honeywell today released initial findings from its second annual study on workers' perceptions and feelings on the health and safety of their workplace. Conducted by Wakefield Research, the study surveyed 3,000 office workers who typically work in buildings with 500 or more employees across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India,...

