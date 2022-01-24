87% of Workers have Heightened Concerns about Working in an Office with the Rise of New COVID-19 Variants, Honeywell Survey Finds

A record 13% of people have made a complaint to a company in the past year, a long-running customer satisfaction survey has found.Covid-19-related product availability and service reliability issues are behind the slew of problems, according to the Institute of Customer Service.It said 13% is the highest figure it has recorded since the UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) started in 2008.Six months ago, the last time the twice-yearly survey was carried out, the proportion of people who had made complaints stood at 11%.As customer frustrations grew, the proportion of customers willing to pay more for better service increased to 34%...

