Rob Martin on the Top 5 Benefits of Working with the SBDC

SBDC Area Director Becky Brownlee talks about the recent $42,000 grant the SBDC received from the Truist Foundation to establish an entrepreneurship academy. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
UGA SBDC Program Coordinator Garrison Boling talks about a few upcoming SBDC classes and how to get involved. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Sales Manager with Dynamic Quest Darren Barnes talks about how their unique approach to addressing a customers' IT needs sets them apart from the competition. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
The Wisconsin Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network is sharing the Entrepreneurial How-To Video Series: short tutorials that explore complex, but important topics in an approachable way for people starting a small business. To learn more and access all the available videos, visit wisconsinsbdc.org/video_series.
Financial professionals are processing fewer checks; currently the median volume of checks processed is 500-999 per month compared to the 1000-1999 reported in 2015. Survey findings reveal median volume of ACH transactions have doubled in the last six years (1,000-1,999 per month versus 500-999). Median costs to issue and receive paper checks remain unchanged since 2015 at $2-$4 and $1-$2 per check respectively, while costs to initiate and receive ACH transactions are far less at $0.26-$0.50 per transaction.
The Albany Tech Foundation has received a $140,000 gift donation from Goodwill Southern Rivers (Goodwill) to create an endowment fund to be known as the Goodwill Gap Fund to support student grants and awards outright over the first four years of the gift. The Goodwill grant is part of a...
For nearly two years, the focus on SBA has been on the COVID-19 relief programs for small businesses. The start of a new year is the perfect time to re-introduce you to the standard offerings of the SBA. We help you start, grow, and expand your business through what we...
Nearly two-thirds of CEOs expect their organization's growth to be "very strong" or "strong" over the next 12 months. Concerns about financial market instability and inflation have risen sharply with 36% of CEOs naming it as among the top three issues that may influence or disrupt their business strategy in 2022.
Executive Director of the Georgia Foundation for Public Education (GFPE) Paige Pushkin explains how your business can donate to public education by applying for the Qualified Education Donation Tax Credit. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Work by local, regional artists to benefit efforts of Reach, Inc. Mark your calendars and ready your artistic eye! Reach, Inc. will present its 11th annual Have a Heart Art Auction in person this year. The always inspiring event is set for Saturday, February 5th. It will be held at the Commons on Baxter from 6:30–9:30pm.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still dictating the terms of where and how we work, employees are settling into work from home—just not their current home. According to TechRepublic, 75% of employees would consider relocating if work from home arrangements become permanent. That means employers are now faced with yet...
The Georgia Department of Economic Development has launched five talent searches for statewide and region project managers. The Chason Group has been retained to lead the process for the department. All of the project managers report to the Global Commerce Division at the department. There are two statewide project manager...
Comments / 0