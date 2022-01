CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman who was picking up a passenger for Uber was shot while driving on the Eisenhower Expressway overnight. Illinois State Police said shots were fired on inbound Interstate 290 around midnight at Western Avenue. Bullet holes were found on the driver’s side window and both the front and back seat windows were shattered. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack has learned the woman driving the car was shot several times, including her leg, arm, and near her spinal cord; and was being treated at Stroger Hospital of Cook County. Her condition was not immediately available. The woman was driving an Uber passenger...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO