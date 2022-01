Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia is gearing up for an exciting season with events throughout February to hire more than 500 new team members. "Wild Adventures is a great place to work for great people, and we are a premiere employer in the region, especially for those looking for supplemental income sources on weekends or those looking to enter the workforce with little to no experience,” said Susan Pinkerton, director of administration.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO