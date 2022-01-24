I’ve helped myself, now it’s time to focus on you

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. And now here he was sitting on the couch in my apartment meters from my bedroom. I saw him walking down the street blocks away from me, I was tempted to wave but couldn't muster the courage. And then he flagged me down. I'm thankful the distance hid my blushing. I don't know exactly how it happened. It all seems a blur. We grabbed a coffee nearby; I'm having trouble remembering what we discussed. I remember needing to grab something in my apartment nearby and inviting him in. I watched him take off his coat. He asked for some tea and then sat down on the couch. Without hesitating I said, "Brilliant!" in the worst British accent that ever left my mouth and started making the tea; I didn't ask what kind he wanted. I made small talk while the water heated up. I was incredibly frustrated to find myself anxiously waiting for the water to steam. It was a chai tea I added honey and vanilla soymilk to. I placed the cups on a plate to bring them over to the couch. He complimented the lay out of my apartment. THE PAINTING! That's what we were talking about. It was strange, I wanted desperately to grab my pen and notebook and hide behind them. I felt exposed. I felt revealed. I already felt naked. He asked me my thoughts on the painting. I told him it was only a print, but I had seen it before hanging in a museum. I told him about how the interplay between the blues and the reds just spoke to me. He asked me my thoughts on the brush strokes. I moved my hand to push my hair behind my ear. My clumsy hand somehow hit his cup.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO