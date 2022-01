Horizon Media’s WHY Group, which is responsible for keeping a virtual ear to the ground for all cultural and sociological trends, just issued its 2022 Trends report to clients and teams, which Digiday obtained prior to its public release. Coining a new term or two along the way, the report cites eight trends, touching on areas such as digital privacy, contactless living, environmental goals, and the need for downtime.

ECONOMY ・ 18 HOURS AGO