Increasing diversity and inclusivity in the Scottish legal profession continues to be hampered by bias and poor representation of people from different backgrounds, it can be revealed.The Law Society of Scotland’s Racial Inclusion Group, which was established last year, surveyed black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) members as part of a new report into racial inclusion in the Scottish legal sector.A quarter of the society’s BAME members responded, of which three in five said they have experienced racism while qualifying and during their careers.Of those people, more than three-quarters said this was within the last two years, from overt acts...

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO