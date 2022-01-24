ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Meet The Cast Of “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area”

By A.E. Oats
TVOvermind
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Korean adaptation of the hit Spanish Netflix series Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) has been announced with a teaser trailer released recently. Not much is known about the plot of the Korean adaptation of the series, which is officially titled Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, but it...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
shortlist.com

Details revealed about Netflix's Money Heist remake

While remakes seem to be the only thing on Hollywood's mind right now, Netflix's latest remake took us all by surprise. That's because the show it is based on, Money Heist, has only just concluded its sprawling (and fantastic) storyline. The ink was hardly dry on the final script when...
TV & VIDEOS
Hypebae

A South Korean Remake of Netflix's 'Money Heist' Is Coming Soon

A South Korean adaptation of Netflix‘s Spanish crime drama series Money Heist is set to land on the streaming giant this year. Titled Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, the show’s teaser offers a glimpse of the Professor (Yoo Ji-tae) seen choosing from a wall of traditional Korean masks and Salvador Dali masks. Leaving viewers wondering which mask the Professor ends up choosing, the visual switches to a shot of Seon Woojin (Kim Yun-jin), the head of the Crisis Negotiation team. Additionally, the rest of the main gang members have been revealed, which includes Berlin (Squid Game‘s Park Hae-soo), Tokyo (Jun Jong-seo), Moscow (Lee Won-jong), Denver (Kim Ji-hun), Nairobi (Jang Yoon-ju), Rio (Lee Hyun-woo), Helsinki (Kim Ji-hoon) and Oslo (Lee Kyu-ho).
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast of Archive 81

Netflix has been on a roll with the original content lately, and the new series Archive 81 has added to the momentum. The series centers around an archivist named Dan (Mamoudou Athie) who is hired by a mysterious businessman to restore a collection of old videotapes that have been damaged in a fire. Along the way, however, he realizes that the tapes hold a sinister secret that open the door to a world of darkness. Not only is the storyline captivating and suspenseful, but Archive 81 has an awesome case that does a great job of bringing the story to life. While you may already be familiar with some of the show’s stars, others are just getting their feet wet. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of Archive 81.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast of “Stay Close”

If you’re a fan of stories that involve lots of mystery and suspense, then Netflix’s miniseries Stay Close is probably right up your alley. Released in 2021, the show centers around a suburban wife and mother whose past threatens to unravel the life she’s built for herself. On the surface, this may seem like a pretty straightforward story, but it has more twists and turns than you can imagine. In addition to having a great storyline, Stay Close also boasts a very impressive cast. While you may be familiar with some of the show’s stars, others are just getting their feet wet in the industry. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of Stay Close.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alba Flores
Person
Álvaro Morte
Person
Paco Tous
Person
Álex Pina
Person
Lee Hyun
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast of “The Cleaning Lady”

2022 is just getting started, but it’s already clear that it’s going to be a great year for TV. There are lots of new shows hitting the airwaves, but The Cleaning Lady is easily one of the most intriguing. The series, which debuted on January 3rd, is based on an Argentinian TV series called La Chica Que Limpia (The Girl Who Cleans). The series follows a woman named Thony De La Rosa who is a doctor in Cambodia. However, after her son is diagnosed with a rare illness, she decides to go to the United States in hopes of finding someone who can treat him. After several unfortunate events, Thony’s Visa expires and she takes a job as a cleaning lady so that she can take care of her son. While on the job, she ends up witnessing a murder which leads to her being recruited by a mobster who wants her to use her medical skills to clean up crime scenes. As you can imagine, this puts Thony in an interesting position. On one hand, she doesn’t want to get caught up in any illegal activity. On the other hand, she has to do what she can in order to look out for herself and her son. Since its premiere, the show has been getting lots of attention which has also put the spotlight on the talented cast. While many of the show’s stars aren’t well known to American viewers, that probably won’t be the case for much longer. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of The Cleaning Lady.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Vachik Mangassarian Dies: Longtime Character Actor In ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’, ‘Stoning Of Soraya M.’ & More Was 78

Vachik Mangassarian, a character actor with dozens of credits including Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Curb Your Enthusiasm and feature The Stoning of Soraya M., has died. He was 78. His reps at McCaffrey Talent Management told Deadline that he died Saturday of Covid complications. Born in Iran of Armenian descent in 1943, Mangassarian came to the U.S. in the mid-1960s, working in theater and occasionally returning to Iran, where he had roles in films including some by Iranian director Samuel Khachikian. He eventually landed his first Hollywood role in The South’s Shark (1978). By the mid-’80s, he began scoring guest shots on such popular series...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Coldplay, ‘Money Heist’ Rule Top TV Songs Chart for December 2021

Coldplay’s “Fix You” rules Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for December 2021, after its appearance in an episode of Money Heist, while Yellowstone swarms the list with five entries. Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data...
MUSIC
realitytitbit.com

Meet the Relatively Famous Ranch Rules cast on Instagram

E! Entertainment brings a brand new reality series to screens in 2022. Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules sees eight celebrity’s children switch up their lives of luxury for some time on a ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. They’re used to a life of yachts, planes, mansions and private chefs, but...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean Series#Veteran#Lee Won Jong#Spanish#La Casa De Papel#The Royal Mint#Money Heist#Svaha
hardcoregamer.com

Meet the Cast of Horizon Forbidden West in New Video

Earlier this week, Guerrilla Games shared a brand new story trailer for their upcoming sci-fi open world title, which showed off some of the new people Aloy would be meeting as she heads towards the western coast. With so many returning and unfamiliar faces and voices in the story trailer,...
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

‘Killing Eve’, ‘Dune’ & ‘The Sandman’ Stars Join Hulu Original Drama ‘Washington Black’, Filming To Begin Next Month

EXCLUSIVE: Killing Eve and A Discovery Of Witches star Edward Bluemel, Dune actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster and newcomer Eddie Karanja (After Ever After) have joined Sterling K. Brown, Iola Evans and Ernest Kingsley Jr as series regulars in Hulu drama series Washington Black, we can reveal. Hulu has ordered the sprawling nine-episode limited drama straight to series with filming due to begin next month for producer 20th Television. The show will follow an 11-year-old boy who embarks on a globe-trotting journey of identity after fleeing a Barbados sugar plantation aboard a flying machine in the company of his master’s eccentric inventor brother. Brit Karanja will play the ‘Young...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Why Netflix’s Single’s Inferno is the Next Dating Reality Show to Watch

The sudden influx of reality dating shows has brought the genre to great heights, but has also made the space highly competitive at the same time. It’s not easy to please the fans of these types of shows. They are not easily impressed by just good-looking contestants anymore. Content is given high regards, and they are not settling for anything less than. A massively popular reality dating show that has created a huge amount of buzz is Love Island. The series follows a group of single “Islanders”, who embark on a wild summer adventure with the intention of falling in love with their fellow Islanders. The overall couple who is proclaimed the winner goes home with a new special someone and a hefty cash prize. Fans of the show are in luck, as another reality dating show has arrived Netflix’s shores. Single’s Inferno is a South Korean reality series follows a similar formula wherein contestants are trapped in an island (aka “Inferno”) with the common goal of finding true love and escaping with that special someone to “Paradise”. Here are five reasons why the series is the next dating reality show to watch:
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The Book of Boba Fett: “The Gathering Storm” Recap

One of the many things that are becoming very evident in The Book of Boba Fett is that fans are bound to be waiting for the big payoff as the war between Fett and the Pyke Syndicate continues to loom. Whether the other families will betray him or not is kind of academic since the criminals of Tatooine have often been seen to follow their own interests. Yes, spoilers are coming if you were wondering, but so far the story is moving along at a pace that isn’t necessarily slow, but it is taking the time to show a few details here and there that people might have been wondering about up to this point. One of the slightly more annoying details is that Fett’s ship is now known as a Firespray, instead of the former name, Slave I, since Disney has become more than a little skilled at appealing to those that make the most noise, even though his ship’s name wasn’t such a massive issue for the past several decades. Oh well, we all had to imagine that the changes weren’t going to stop.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Country
Spain
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVOvermind

Netflix is Bringing Back Iron Chef, and We Love It

Sometime this year we’re going to see another version of Iron Chef: America, and it’s already exciting enough to talk about it at length since those that have loved the Iron Chef since it was still a solely Japanese show are bound to be interested in this new version coming up, which will be titled Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. The title is a little presumptuous, but at the very least it sounds enticing enough to get some folks to take a look, while those that have been fans of the show for so long might simply look because they’re ready to see the show offer up something new. This will be the third time that the show has aired in America, and Kitchen Stadium will return in all its glory to host the challenging chefs and the Iron Chefs, who have yet to be named. For people that have seen the show before the challenges are bound to be intriguing since there have been a large number of main ingredients that have been used over the years and some of them have been a little wild.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Gomorrah’ Goes Out With a Bang on HBO Max

When HBO Max drops the fifth and final season of Neapolitan gangster saga “Gomorrah” on Jan. 27, it will also mark the end of a convoluted seven-year journey for Italy’s most widely exported TV show. “In Italian TV, there is a before and after ‘Gomorrah,’” says Nils Hartmann, senior VP of Germany and Italy for Sky Studios, the production arm of the pay TV operator that originated the gritty, hyperrealistic crime skein. Besides attaining megahit status in Italy, the show has traveled to 190 countries, including the U.S., where it ran into snags due to the misdeeds of Harvey Weinstein and The...
TV SERIES
sciencealert.com

'Killer Lake' in Africa Looks Like Paradise, But It's Hiding a Deadly Secret

The engineers aboard the floating power station on Lake Kivu could only watch nervously as the volcano in the distance erupted violently, sending tremors rumbling through the water beneath them. It was not the lava shooting from Mount Nyiragongo last May that spooked them, but the enormous concentrations of potentially...
AFRICA
Variety

‘Law & Order’ Producer Wolf Entertainment, Universal Studio Group Create Sales Boutique for International Format Distribution

Wolf Entertainment, the producer behind beloved TV franchises “Law & Order,” “One Chicago” and “FBI,” are teaming up with partner Universal Studio Group to create a sales boutique focused on the international format distribution of its shows. Today, CEO Dick Wolf and USG Chairman Pearlena Igbokwe announced that the unit will be led by sales and production executive vet Leslie Jones. “We are getting back into the format business, and I am thrilled that Leslie is back doing what she does best… selling international formats of our shows,“ Wolf said in a statement. “As our company grows and our brands expand,...
BUSINESS
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Guests Fight in Front of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom

Yet another fight between guests has been documented on camera, this time in front of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom. TikTok user @heather7marie shared the video, with added “Happily Ever After” audio in the background. It was later re-uploaded without the “Happily Ever After” audio then removed entirely, but you can still watch it below.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Sundance Review: Bradley Rust Gray’s ‘blood’

Albeit beautifully shot and made tolerable by the warm presence of Carla Juri in the leading role, blood is a frustratingly indulgent study of emotional recovery after the loss of a loved one. This fourth feature by Bradley Rust Gray is splendidly appointed with locations in Japan and Iceland and an appreciation of emotional openness expressed by all the characters. All the same, the mostly short scenes of recent widow Chloe handling her grief day by day possess little compelling drama and are handicapped by a scruffy Japanese male lead who just doesn’t match up with his appealing female counterpart...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy