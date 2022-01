Former Love Island contestant Shaughna Phillips has opened up about her struggle with lipoedema in a bid to raise awareness of the condition.Taking to Twitter on Monday 24 January, Phillips shared a picture of herself on holiday in Dubai in 2017, revealing that she was suffering from an eating disorder at the time.She said the photograph is a “clear example of what lipoedema looks like”. Recalling how the condition affected her life before she was diagnosed, Phillips said she was restricting her diet and excessively exercising in an attempt to make her legs look smaller.In this picture I was struggling...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO