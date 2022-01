Bexion Pharmaceuticals began in 2006 with two researchers, shards of incredible data, and an almost fantastical idea. Many years later, the gaze of the medical world is focused anxiously on the Covington company and its clinical trials – i.e., tests on humans – of its lead compound, BXQ-350. What sounds like a license plate is actually a biologic compound – a “drug” – that could very well one day prove to be the proverbial, almost mythical, cure for cancer.

COVINGTON, KY ・ 7 DAYS AGO