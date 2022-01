I am so grateful to God for the Gospel of Jesus Christ. The word “gospel” means “good news.” The Gospel, however, is more than just good news and a good message, but it is a God message. The apostle Paul is a man who once hated Christians. He thought they were perverting the faith that he grew up in. He felt he was doing God a service to seek to stomp out this movement that was pointing to a crucified savior named Jesus. Eventually, he had an encounter with the risen and exalted Jesus while on the road to Damascus to shut down the church there. That day, Paul’s life was changed. He didn’t just embrace a piece of doctrine or theological training, but he came face-to-face with the divine person of Jesus Christ.

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO