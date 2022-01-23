ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, Grubauer lead Kraken to 5-3 win over Panthers

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — Maybe the Seattle Kraken need to be more diligent about following their game plan all the time. It’s worked twice this season against the Florida Panthers, the top team in the NHL. Mason Appleton scored his first goal in nearly two months 26 seconds into...

