Recently the Ohio Supreme Court handed down a decision stating the map that was approved by the Ohio House and Senate had to be redrawn. The new district map was released late last week by the Commission and, if meets the Supreme Court approval, means that major changes will happen to our readership area. District 82 will no longer encompass all of Defiance. Craig Riedel will not be in 82, nor will Angie King in Mercer County, who was on last week’s front page announcing her candidacy. It appears that Roy Klopfenstein may run unopposed in the Republican Primary. The deadline for filing is February 2 at 4:00 p.m.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO