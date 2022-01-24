2022 Guild Member Salon Show

“At its linguistic root, the word ‘courage’ comes from the word ‘heart’ — an invitation to meet what is most difficult in our lives with our hearts flung wide and willing to risk. And ‘strength,’ in my experience, can be a paradox. The more vulnerable I am, the more open; the more I notice other people say to me, ‘You’re so strong.’” Thus defines Western Slope Poet Laureate (2015-2017) Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer the themes for an upcoming Salon at The Launchpad. It’s the first in over two years and promises to impress.

CARBONDALE, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO