2022 Guild Member Salon Show

A diverse assortment of work in a...

hamlethub.com

New Year, New show at The Guild of Artists!

The holidays are over and the New Year has begun. But don't let the winter whites (err...blues) get you down. Let some COLOR into your life and enjoy the Guild of Artists' first show of 2022: COLOR, the annual member themed show. We received over 150 entries from nearly 90 artists, an all-time record for the Guild!
RIDGEFIELD, CT
traverseticker.com

Traverse Area Camera Club Competition Show

This recurring exhibition highlights award-winning photographs produced by members of the Traverse Area Camera Club (TACC). Opening reception on Sat., Jan. 22 from 2-4pm.
PHOTOGRAPHY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Out & About: Members' 'Ah-Ha!' show opens at Greensburg Art Center

The day’s arctic chill was no deterrent to attendance at Saturday’s opening reception for “Ah-Ha!”, a members’ exhibition at Greensburg Art Center. With the center’s parking lot full, attendees had to trek to the gallery after finding spaces in the surrounding neighborhood. The draw...
GREENSBURG, PA
traverseticker.com

"Woodland Studies"

A small exhibition of black & white photographs by Grand Rapids photographer Rodney Martin. The exhibition runs Jan. 7 – April 13 in the GAAC Lobby Gallery. Martin focuses his lens on the landscape. For the images in "Woodland Studies," he zeros in on rivers, woods & orchards in Benzie, Grand Traverse & Leelanau counties. See web site for hours.
VISUAL ART
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

St. Theresa of Avila 4H Club members shine at Demo Day, Livestock Show

St. Theresa of Avila 4H members participated in Demo Day Jan. 14 at the Lamar Dixon Trademart Building. Demo Day is an opportunity for 4H members to practice their public speaking skills or showcase their creativity by participating in the Exhibit and Poster Contests. Categories include Public Speaking, Interview Preparation, Dress Review Garment Judging, and Ready to Wear Garment Judging, Arts & Crafts, Photography, Recycled Art, Posters, LifeBook Cover Design Competition and Food Demonstrations.
POLITICS
traverseticker.com

Kid's Craft Lab: Mitten Mobile

Decorate a few mittens your way. Hang them on strings for a winter decoration. Sign up when you reserve your attendance at the Museum.
VISUAL ART
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Adirondack Artists Guild accepting submissions for juried show

SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack Artists Guild is hosting its 24th annual juried competition from March 18 to April 20 and submissions are currently being accepted. The submission deadline is March 4. Artists may enter up to three works at www.onlinejuriedshows.com. More information about the exhibit is posted on the guild’s website, www.adirondackartistsguild.com.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
Daily Item

Members' Show will display Valley artists' works in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — Valley residents don’t have to go far to find art that speaks to them and lifts spirits, not when a local art club gathers its best efforts in a months-long exhibit. The Lewisburg Arts Council (LAC) will host their Members’ Show at Gallery 255 at The...
LEWISBURG, PA
Frederick News-Post

Sunday Music Salon: Beguiling Brahms

In-demand, cellist, composer and educator Tanya Anisimova, reveals the treasures of Brahms’ compositions. A photo ID and proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, face masks now required to attend. Music of Brahms, music inspired by Brahms and music that influenced Brahms. Brahms, Dvořák and Schumann. This Classical music series...
MUSIC
oilcity.news

Casper Artists’ Guild member file suit against Art 321 challenging legitimacy of leadership

CASPER, Wyo — Members of the Casper Artists’ Guild have filed a complaint in district court against Art 321’s executive director and current board of directors. At issue are organizational changes brought about since executive director Tyler Cessor took the post in January 2020. Those changes effectively shifted certain responsibilities — marketing, exhibitions, etc. — from traditional Guild volunteer committees to professional staff and advisory boards made up of members from around the region.
CASPER, WY
soprissun.com

Salon Series returns with courage and strength

“At its linguistic root, the word ‘courage’ comes from the word ‘heart’ — an invitation to meet what is most difficult in our lives with our hearts flung wide and willing to risk. And ‘strength,’ in my experience, can be a paradox. The more vulnerable I am, the more open; the more I notice other people say to me, ‘You’re so strong.’” Thus defines Western Slope Poet Laureate (2015-2017) Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer the themes for an upcoming Salon at The Launchpad. It’s the first in over two years and promises to impress.
CARBONDALE, CO
traverseticker.com

Storytime Adventures

Featuring "Katy and the Big Snow" by Virginia Lee Burton. Sign up when you reserve your attendance at the Museum.
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Cast members of Meat Loaf-inspired musical to pay tribute to rocker during show

The cast members of a musical based on Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell album have said performing the rocker’s songs will be “incredibly moving”.Bat Out of Hell: The Musical, a loose retelling of Peter Pan set in post-apocalyptic Manhattan features many of his most notable songs and is on a UK tour.Following Meat Loaf’s death aged 74, Friday’s show at the New Wimbledon Theatre will be performed in his memory, with cast members expected to pay tribute to him.The company of Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell the Musical here in the UK is deeply saddened to hear...
MUSIC
Architectural Digest

Salone del Mobile Postponed to June

More disruption to the design world’s schedule: Salone del Mobile, the preeminent furniture and design showcase, has been postponed from its planned April date to June, the fair announced today. The new event, which will be the 60th edition of the fair, will now run June 7–12. The...
traverseticker.com

Nathalie Miebach Exhibition

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Miebach’s exhibition, "Stay Healthy and Strong," features new installations & sculptures that she completed during a 2021 residency at the Ucross Foundation in Sheridan, Wyoming. It explores climate data & Covid trends through art. Runs Jan. 23 - May 29. Open Tues. through Sun. from 11am-4pm.
VISUAL ART

