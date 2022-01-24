2022 Guild Member Salon Show

St. Theresa of Avila 4H members participated in Demo Day Jan. 14 at the Lamar Dixon Trademart Building. Demo Day is an opportunity for 4H members to practice their public speaking skills or showcase their creativity by participating in the Exhibit and Poster Contests. Categories include Public Speaking, Interview Preparation, Dress Review Garment Judging, and Ready to Wear Garment Judging, Arts & Crafts, Photography, Recycled Art, Posters, LifeBook Cover Design Competition and Food Demonstrations.
