Bills fight valiantly in another playoff loss in Kansas City

Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo began receiving donations in increments of $13 from Chiefs fans to mark the 13 seconds it took for the Chiefs offense to tie Sunday's game against the Bills. Donations topped $300,000 by Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the hospital. The Chiefs will face...
Rumors are raging that Denver Broncos GM George Paton has narrowed down his head-coaching search to three finalists. As the Green Bay Packers exited the postseason party over the weekend, Paton was afforded the luxury of hastily organizing a visit with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who arrived in Denver for a second interview on Monday.
Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of nine franchises still looking for a new head coach, and they apparently are interested in Todd Bowles. Bowles has spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also held that role with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013-14.
When reports emerged this week Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles was in negotiations to become the general manager of the Chicago Bears, one of the franchise's most beloved former players spoke up. Longtime center Olin Kreutz, who retired a decade ago and lives in the Chicago area, tweeted that Poles should make sure he gets more than $15 per hour.
On Thursday afternoon, the NFL world learned some interesting news – New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has a head coaching interview coming up. According to multiple reports, McDaniels will interview with the Las Vegas Raiders for their head coaching vacancy. He and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh were seen as the two frontrunners for the job.
The Baltimore Ravens ended their 2021 season on a six-game losing streak and now turn their attention to the 2022 offseason. They will have many opportunities to improve their roster over the coming months, as they have a few big needs that need to be taken care of. One position...
The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow popped up on the Bengals injury report ahead of the team’s AFC Championship matchup vs. the Chiefs. Per ESPN’s Ben Baby, “Bengals QB Joe Burrow (knee) and WR Tee Higgins (thumb) showed up on the injury report, but both were full participants today.”
