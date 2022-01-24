ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills fight valiantly in another playoff loss in Kansas City

By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer
Herald-Palladium
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Allen walked off the field inside...

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arrowhead Stadium#Soul#Chiefs#American Football#Ap#Afc
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Todd Bowles News

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of nine franchises still looking for a new head coach, and they apparently are interested in Todd Bowles. Bowles has spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also held that role with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013-14.
NFL
ESPN

As Chicago Bears hire Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus, it's time for chairman George McCaskey to step up

When reports emerged this week Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles was in negotiations to become the general manager of the Chicago Bears, one of the franchise's most beloved former players spoke up. Longtime center Olin Kreutz, who retired a decade ago and lives in the Chicago area, tweeted that Poles should make sure he gets more than $15 per hour.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Josh McDaniels News

On Thursday afternoon, the NFL world learned some interesting news – New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has a head coaching interview coming up. According to multiple reports, McDaniels will interview with the Las Vegas Raiders for their head coaching vacancy. He and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh were seen as the two frontrunners for the job.
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
The Spun

Joe Burrow Featured On Bengals Injury Report Today

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow popped up on the Bengals injury report ahead of the team’s AFC Championship matchup vs. the Chiefs. Per ESPN’s Ben Baby, “Bengals QB Joe Burrow (knee) and WR Tee Higgins (thumb) showed up on the injury report, but both were full participants today.”
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy