Traverse Area Camera Club Competition Show

For the second year in a row, the Channel City Camera Club held its annual awards banquet on Zoom, and the only feast was one for the eyes. The club, established in 1939, provides its members feedback on their photographic images, as well as education, field trips, social events, and opportunities to participate in print shows. Throughout 2021, 616 images were submitted by club members for assessment by a panel of professional and amateur photographer-judges, and the best photos of the year were announced on January 16, 2022.

