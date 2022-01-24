ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kid's Craft Lab: Mitten Mobile

Decorate a few mittens your way. Hang...

traverseticker.com

Storytime Adventures

Featuring "Katy and the Big Snow" by Virginia Lee Burton. Sign up when you reserve your attendance at the Museum.
VISUAL ART
traverseticker.com

2022 Guild Member Salon Show

A diverse assortment of work in a variety of media will be on display. Opening reception on Sat., Jan. 22 from 2-4pm.
VISUAL ART
Wellness Mama

Easy Valentine’s Crafts for Kids

Valentine’s is a day for showing others how much we love them, and that often involves Valentine’s Day cards and crafts. This is a great time to pull out the crafts station for art projects and let the kids have fun. Here are some ideas for Valentine’s Day crafts for your little ones to make and give!
LIFESTYLE
traverseticker.com

"Woodland Studies"

A small exhibition of black & white photographs by Grand Rapids photographer Rodney Martin. The exhibition runs Jan. 7 – April 13 in the GAAC Lobby Gallery. Martin focuses his lens on the landscape. For the images in "Woodland Studies," he zeros in on rivers, woods & orchards in Benzie, Grand Traverse & Leelanau counties. See web site for hours.
VISUAL ART
traverseticker.com

The Finer Touch of Coloring - An Interactive Art Show

Runs Jan. 14-27. Artist Richard Stocker invites spectators to explore the possibilities of making their own art using his fine art designs. Stocker’s artistic expression of the coloring process will be on display, & viewers can observe the transition from the black & white design into the colored-in design. Stocker will be onsite most days, coloring. Open 11am-3pm daily.
VISUAL ART
traverseticker.com

Snow Jam & Chili Challenge

Enjoy an afternoon of local music & chili. Ten northern Michigan businesses will prepare their best chili for a chance at Best Overall Chili & People's Choice. Featuring Jabo Bihlman & his band, along with Seconds to Midnight & more. Tickets: $25 (adult ticket, 21 & over); $15 (child ticket, age 12-20); & $5 (child ticket, age 11 & under). Ticket includes: 10 chili tastes & voting ticket, one adult drink ticket, Mini Tunnel Walk at the Village Bonfires, Frozen yard games & much more. Outdoor event.
MUSIC
columbusparent.com

Kids Craft: How to Make Woven Sweater Pets

Paper weaving is a fun technique that allows for creativity and lets young children practice fine-motor skills. It’s cold outside, and this simple craft incorporates weaving to make an adorable sweater for a paper pet. Paper weaving is a great way to practice fine-motor skills with young kids, especially over winter break. You can add just about any animal to the mix, making your own sweater-clad menagerie!
LIFESTYLE
amazinginteriordesign.com

Kids Craft Room Storage Ideas

Craft supplies can create clutter in the blink of an eye. It becomes next to impossible to do a cleanup every day. Instead of this chaos, you can divide the supplies in smaller sections through storage solutions. This way, only the used supplies will need a quick cleanup. Here are some kids craft room storage ideas.
LIFESTYLE
goodhousekeeping.com

The Top 20 Indoor Crafts for Kids To Help Parents Survive Winter

Winter can be hard on parents who have to keep their kids entertained at home since it's too cold for them to play outside. That's when arts and crafts kits come most in handy. These kits will have your children entertained for hours, all while encouraging creativity and developing their visual and general motor skills. Check out our top 20 craft kit picks below.
KIDS
keysweekly.com

AHEC LAUNCHES MOBILE DENTAL VAN FOR KIDS

Some kids take for granted their twice-a-year dental cleaning and checkup, their choice of flavored toothpaste and a free new toothbrush. But plenty of other kids have never visited a dentist, not for a cleaning, an exam or any necessary fillings. The Florida Keys’ Area Health Education Center has changed...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
abc27.com

Getting Crafty : Valentine’s Stencil Crafts

Spread the love with some Valentine’s Day craft ideas from Amy Latta. All of the projects she’s showing us today use the free stencils available on ScorchMarker.com with the promo code ILOVESTENCILS. From décor to gifts there’s so many ways to show your love this Valentine’s Day.
LIFESTYLE
traverseticker.com

Traverse Area Camera Club Competition Show

This recurring exhibition highlights award-winning photographs produced by members of the Traverse Area Camera Club (TACC). Opening reception on Sat., Jan. 22 from 2-4pm.
PHOTOGRAPHY
idahocountyfreepress.com

Riggins News: Canyon Kids Craft Fair rescheduled

RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “You know what else is highly contagious? Kindness, patience, love, enthusiasm, and a positive attitude. Don’t wait to catch it from others…be the carrier of this.” from Read, Love, and Learn. The McCall Winter Carnival will be in full...
RIGGINS, ID
traverseticker.com

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Offers Free School Programs

Students across the state can learn what watersheds are and how they can help keep them healthy through a hands-on program from Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Open OutDoors for Kids provides classroom lessons and activities, including kits for students to design, build, and test a small beach cleanup machine. Schools across the state can join for free, thanks to a grant from the National Park Foundation. All 3rd-, 4th- and 5th-grade classes in the Great Lakes region are encouraged to apply for the free lessons and design kits here.
KIDS
milwaukeemag.com

Mitten Fest Is Back!

Mitten Fest, put on by neighborhood tap Burnhearts, makes its comeback on Feb. 12, running from noon to 8 p.m. along Potter Avenue. Hundreds of warmly dressed partyers are expected to flock to the event, which began eight years ago as an idea by BJ Seidel, who owns Burnhearts with his wife, Jessica.
MILWAUKEE, WI
verylocal.com

Meet Goodlander: Pittsburgh’s First Craft Cocktail Brewery

Learn more about Goodlander Cocktail Brewery – watch our new show Ed and Day in the ‘Burgh to see Ed and Day learn to make a brewed mojito at Goodlander. Peanut butter and chocolate. Pizza and pineapple. Cocktails and kegs?. The pairing of cocktails and kegs sounded so...
PITTSBURGH, PA
washingtonbeerblog.com

Enrollment open for UW’s Craft Beer Programs – classes start soon

Enrollment is now open for upcoming classes from the University of Washington’s Craft Beer Programs. Are you a beer lover looking to learn more about beer? Maybe you’re a homebrewer wanting to take your skills to the next level. Are you looking to get into the beer biz? Are you already in the beer biz but want to expand your knowledge base? Whatever the case, the University of Washington Professional Development Center can help you reach your goals with its Craft Beer Programs.
SEATTLE, WA
traverseticker.com

Soup & Ski

The Cross Country Trail is open & groomed regularly. Enjoy a stroll through the vineyard, or link up with the Leelanau Trail for an extended journey. Afterwards, head to the Tasting Room to enjoy locally made soups for $5 a bowl & Shady Lane Cellars wine.
FOOD & DRINKS

