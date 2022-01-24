Kid's Craft Lab: Mitten Mobile

Enjoy an afternoon of local music & chili. Ten northern Michigan businesses will prepare their best chili for a chance at Best Overall Chili & People's Choice. Featuring Jabo Bihlman & his band, along with Seconds to Midnight & more. Tickets: $25 (adult ticket, 21 & over); $15 (child ticket, age 12-20); & $5 (child ticket, age 11 & under). Ticket includes: 10 chili tastes & voting ticket, one adult drink ticket, Mini Tunnel Walk at the Village Bonfires, Frozen yard games & much more. Outdoor event.
