Jousting Accident

Burns Night brings to mind forkfuls of peppery haggis and wee drams of whisky but the history of the festivities is often taken for granted.The Burns Supper is a celebration of the life and legacy of the Scottish poet Robert Burns. While it was first organised by his close friends and family as a memorial dinner, the night has since morphed into an event for Scots at home and around the world.It is celebrated with traditional Scottish fare, folk music and renditions of Burns’s poetry.Who was Robert Burns?“Rabbie” Burns penned more than 550 poems and songs before his death...

