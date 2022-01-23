Ravens ILB Josh Bynes describes how 2021 season will sit with him over next few months
The Baltimore Ravens went through a very tough 2021 season, finishing the year at 8-9 and out of the playoff race after starting it at 8-3 and in first place in the AFC. They suffered though countless injuries, a COVID-19 outbreak and more as the magic that they found in the first half of the season quickly went away in the second half.
When Baltimore inside linebacker Josh Bynes was asked about how the 2021 year would sit with him for the next few months, he talked about how it’s bothersome, but it will sit and help them be better in the long run.
“It definitely bothers you. It bothers this team because the expectation level here is tremendous. We know what kind of a team we’re capable of. We know the Ravens, who we are, what we build and what we … Our expectation level [is] to be in the playoffs and be a Super Bowl winning team – that’s first and foremost. Obviously, we didn’t accomplish that this year, and to make excuses and say it was injuries and this and that … But even despite that, the depth we had on this team was proving that we still could have made things happen this year. Unfortunately, we came up short. This will definitely sit, because at the end of the day, like I said before, the expectation level of this team is high – period. Obviously, everybody is going to go get their mindset ready to go and will take the time off as needed, but for sure, guys are going to be locked in and ready to go, because when it comes April or really training camp, it’s time to go and build that foundation for the 2022 season.”
Comments / 0