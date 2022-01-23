ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens ILB Josh Bynes describes how 2021 season will sit with him over next few months

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07V2ze_0dtr14Yp00

The Baltimore Ravens went through a very tough 2021 season, finishing the year at 8-9 and out of the playoff race after starting it at 8-3 and in first place in the AFC. They suffered though countless injuries, a COVID-19 outbreak and more as the magic that they found in the first half of the season quickly went away in the second half.

When Baltimore inside linebacker Josh Bynes was asked about how the 2021 year would sit with him for the next few months, he talked about how it’s bothersome, but it will sit and help them be better in the long run.

“It definitely bothers you. It bothers this team because the expectation level here is tremendous. We know what kind of a team we’re capable of. We know the Ravens, who we are, what we build and what we … Our expectation level [is] to be in the playoffs and be a Super Bowl winning team – that’s first and foremost. Obviously, we didn’t accomplish that this year, and to make excuses and say it was injuries and this and that … But even despite that, the depth we had on this team was proving that we still could have made things happen this year. Unfortunately, we came up short. This will definitely sit, because at the end of the day, like I said before, the expectation level of this team is high – period. Obviously, everybody is going to go get their mindset ready to go and will take the time off as needed, but for sure, guys are going to be locked in and ready to go, because when it comes April or really training camp, it’s time to go and build that foundation for the 2022 season.”

Comments / 0

Related
russellstreetreport.com

Sign Lamar or Keep Roman…But Ravens Cannot Do Both

The offseason is still in its infancy, but outside of the Wink Martindale firing/parting-of-ways, most of the talk, at least by fans, has been about Lamar Jackson and whether or not the team should sign him to an extension – and if so, for how much. Before I get...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ilb#Afc
The Spun

Look: Ravens Have Classy Message For Ben Roethlisberger

During his 18-year NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger had some legendary battles with the Baltimore Ravens. Roethlisberger finished his career with a 19-11 mark against the Ravens, including a 2-1 record in the postseason. His last victory as an NFL quarterback was a win over Baltimore in Week 18 which helped the Steelers earn a wild card berth.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Ravens Star Reacts To Antonio Brown Speculation

On Tuesday afternoon, free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown made headlines with his latest social media post. Brown posted an image of himself flexing in a new jersey – photoshopped, of course. He was posed wearing a Baltimore Ravens jersey, just a few days after saying he’d like to play with Lamar Jackson.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RavenCountry

Ravens Final Grades: The Quarterbacks

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was limited to 12 games because of an illness and a bone bruise in his ankle. Backup Tyler Huntley also missed a game because of COVID issues. As a result, it was an inconsistent season for the Ravens' quarterbacks. Here's a...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Eisenberg: Ravens Should Double Down on Who They Already Are

Yup, that was quite a weekend of playoff football. Between the larger-than-life characters, unfathomable stunts and stunning twists, the four back-and-forth, down-to-the-wire games were like one, long superhero movie. C'mon, as the Chiefs and Bills trading touchdowns in the final minutes, did you not briefly wonder whether the broadcast had...
NFL
FanSided

6 Ravens players who could be cap casualties this offseason

The Baltimore Ravens will have a number of important decisions to make this offseason. With over a dozen players set to hit unrestricted free agency, the Ravens will have to play their cards right. Anthony Averett, Justin Houston, DeShon Elliott, and many others are all set to hit the open...
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens News 1/27: Quick Turnaround and more

NFL teams that can turn it around in 2022: Ravens, Vikings among those set to rebound - Marc Sessler. John Harbaugh won’t win any awards for his team’s 8-9 finish, but he’s Coach of the Year material from where I sit. Through endless storm clouds, waves of chaos and ill fortune, the Ravens never blinked.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Mailbag: Early Picks for Ravens' Top Draft Choice

Mink: This is one question we didn't directly answer in our "Offseason Blueprint" podcast last week. It's still really early in the pre-draft process but I know mock draft season has started, so these are my thoughts, which (knowing my penchant for tinkering) will change dozens of times before the draft.
NFL
pressboxonline.com

Anthony Levine Sr. On Former Ravens DC Wink Martindale: ‘He Embraced Us, We Embraced Him’

Newly retired Ravens special teams ace and defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. loved playing for Don “Wink” Martindale, who was recently let go as Baltimore’s defensive coordinator, but Levine understands that movement is inevitable in the business of football. Martindale was the Ravens’ defensive coordinator from 2018-2021....
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens Roundtable: Offseason Plan on Offense

After fielding the NFL’s most efficient offense in 2019 and the 11th most efficient in 2020, a combination of factors saw the Ravens offense regress to 17th in 2021. Baltimore Beatdown’s staff identifies their 2022 offseason objectives to promote an offensive rebound... Baltimore enters the offseason will relatively...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Revealed A Shocking Fact About Drew Brees

Sean Payton is out as New Orleans Saints head coach in what is a rough stretch for the organization. First it was Drew Brees retiring following the 2020 season. Now the head coach is gone even though he had three years left on his contract. Payton is speaking with the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

71K+
Followers
117K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy